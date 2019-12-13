US Senate recognises the Armenian Genocide

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The United States Senate has recog­nised the mass killings of over 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman author­i­ties from 1915-1923 as genocide.

The historic vote on Thursday came just over a month after the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives passed House Res­o­lu­tion 296 recog­nis­ing the Genocide.

Senate Res­o­lu­tion 150, which senators passed unan­i­mous­ly, is identical to the 29 October House res­o­lu­tion. It calls for ‘the com­mem­o­ra­tion of the Armenian Genocide through official recog­ni­tion and remem­brance, rejects efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the US Gov­ern­ment with denial of the Genocide or any other genocide and encour­ages education and public under­stand­ing of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the US’s role in the human­i­tar­i­an effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.’

For decades, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), an Armenian lobby group based in Wash­ing­ton DC, has lobbied the US Congress to pass a res­o­lu­tion recog­nis­ing the Genocide.

The vote came at a time of increased tensions between the US and Turkey, which has actively opposed efforts to recognise the genocide abroad.

The House res­o­lu­tion was passed weeks after Turkey began a military offensive in north­east­ern Syria against Kurdish forces formerly allied with the US.

The offensive, which followed the retreat of US troops in the region on the order of US President Donald Trump, was met with wide­spread con­dem­na­tion in the West.

US-Turkey relations have also been hurt by Turkey’s pur­chas­ing of a Russian anti-aircraft missile system last summer, which it recently began testing against US-made aircraft.

President Trump, who claims to have a close rela­tion­ship with Erdogan, has been against the passing of the res­o­lu­tion.

‘The right side of history’

Yesterday was the fourth attempt by the Senate to pass the res­o­lu­tion. In recent weeks, the White House has directed several senators to block the bill on the grounds that it could undercut nego­ti­a­tions with Turkey.

Repub­li­can Senator Kevin Cramer, who objected to the measure last week, said he had done so at the behest of the White House because the vote would have taken place during the NATO summit in London in which President Trump and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan were to take part. Cramer was a co-sponsor of a similar genocide res­o­lu­tion in 2017.

Repub­li­can Senators Lindsey Graham and David Perdue objected to the previous two attempts to pass the res­o­lu­tion. Despite these objec­tions, all three later indicated that they would no longer object to the res­o­lu­tion.

The non-binding Senate Res­o­lu­tion was co-sponsored by Demo­c­ra­t­ic Senator Robert Menendez and Repub­li­can Senator Ted Cruz.

In a tearful address to the senate after the res­o­lu­tion passed, Menendez said it was ‘fitting and appro­pri­ate that the Senate stands on the right side of history’

‘As former UN Ambas­sador Samantha Power wrote in her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “A Problem from Hell”, America’s non­re­sponse to the Turkish horrors estab­lished patterns that would be repeated’, he said.

‘We know all too well the horrors that would be repeated later in the 20th century with the Holocaust and other genocides around the world. Here in the Senate today, we break those patterns.’

The senator said he was ‘thankful that the res­o­lu­tion has passed at a time in which there are still survivors of the genocide who will be able to see that the Senate acknowl­edges what they went through.’

Today, by passing my #Arme­ni­anGeno­cide res­o­lu­tion, the Senate finally stood up to confirm history: What happened in Armenia was – most assuredly – genocide. There is no other word for it. There is no euphemism. There is no avoiding it. pic.twitter.com/Kna92CZDcV — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 12, 2019

Menendez has worked to pass such a res­o­lu­tion since being elected to Senate in 2006.

‘This is the third week in a row we have come to the Senate floor seeking to pass this res­o­lu­tion, and I’m grateful that today we have succeeded’, Senator Cruz stated. ‘This is a moment of truth that was far too long coming.’

Response to the vote

The vote was widely hailed both in Armenia and amongst the Armenian diaspora.

During the vote, American-Armenian TV per­son­al­i­ty and entre­pre­neur Kim Kar­dashi­an-West asked her 153 million Instagram followers to call and ask their Senators to vote for Res­o­lu­tion 150. ‘Denial is the final stage of genocide… #facts,’ wrote Kar­dashi­an-West.

Prime Minister Pashinyan tweeted that ‘US Senate Res­o­lu­tion 150 is a victory of justice and truth. On behalf of the Armenian people worldwide, I express our profound appre­ci­a­tion to the Senate for this landmark leg­is­la­tion.’

American-Armenian singer Cher also took to Twitter to express joy at the resolution’s passage. ‘God bless fellow Armenians all over the world’, the pop icon wrote.

The reaction in Turkey was also swift. Turkish pres­i­den­tial spokesper­son Fahrettin Altun tweeted after the vote that ‘the behaviour of some members of the US Congress is damaging the Turkish-American ties. […] the Armenian res­o­lu­tion that passed today in the Senate endanger the future of our bilateral rela­tion­ship.’

Senate Res­o­lu­tion 150 is non-binding and the White House has not yet responded and is not obligated to abide by the resolution’s pro­vi­sions.