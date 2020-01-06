Voice | ‘The occupation of Abkhazia makes us occupied too’

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Nona Bukia, 67, lives in Khurcha, a village bordering Abkhazia on the western side of the River Enguri (Ingur). Bukia, who has headed the local branch of women’s rights group the Sukhumi Fund, believes domestic violence and an increase in other social problems is directly connected to the increased poverty triggered by Abkhazia’s closing down of crossing points three years ago.

‘Khurcha used to rely almost entirely on Abkhazia. I moved here in 1970 but I know that the villagers had close ties to Nabakevi [in Abkhazia] for years before that. I am from Kakhati [in western Georgia], but I […] settled in Khurcha with my family.’

‘In 1993–1994, when the [Sukhumi] Fund opened in our village, even many inhab­i­tants of Zugdidi didn’t know that Khurcha was Georgian [con­trolled] territory.’

‘Before a bridge was built over the Enguri, we received all our services in Abkhazia — from schooling to education and health­care. When the crossing points [between Georgian and Abkhazian con­trolled areas] were closed three years ago, suddenly we found ourselves in a deadlock.’

‘The villagers of Khurcha had struggled with unem­ploy­ment for years before the closure, but at least the local women were able to cross the bridge to Abkhazia to trade and earn a little money. After the closure, women started to migrate abroad to work.’

‘We can only com­mu­ni­cate with Nabakevi by phone now. They tell us that they’re suffering, that they feel isolated, but from our point of view, they have greater freedom of movement than we do. Every half hour, there are buses going to Gali, Chuburgh­in­ji, and Ocham­chire. However, they have a different problem: they feel oppressed.’

‘It’s like somebody’s con­stant­ly pushing them around, threat­en­ing to kick them out of their land if they don’t pay their taxes. Their contact with Georgia is slowly fading. They only come to this side of the border to get their pensions.’

‘One can feel occu­pa­tion every­where. Not only are they occupied, but we are too. The occu­pa­tion of Abkhazia is an occu­pa­tion of our villages as well.’

‘Domestic violence is rooted in poverty’

‘I work on domestic violence in Khurcha and Koki [a nearby village]. When the crossing points were open, we used to help victims from Nabakevi as well. The very existence of this fund was salvation for them. A lawyer from there used to work with me.’

‘Domestic violence is rooted in poverty and is often followed by alco­holism. When I started working here, I was a local resident already, but still didn’t know many families. Now I know there are signs of domestic violence in most homes, but due to the mentality of villagers, the police have been called only once.’

‘This village is much too small to publicise such cases. I have had a case when a woman called me at night, and I had to be discreet when handling the situation. The abuser asked me what I was doing at their doorstep at such a late hour. I replied that the police had told me they’d heard a dis­turb­ing noise coming from that house, and that they had told me this knowing that I work on such issues. I didn’t want him to suspect that his wife had called me. Sometimes my work requires me to think cre­ative­ly.’

‘Once domestic violence is dis­cov­ered, we invite the abuser and the victim for con­sul­ta­tions with psy­chol­o­gists and lawyers to reha­bil­i­tate them. The Sukhumi Fund also operates a shelter, though thank­ful­ly we’ve never needed to refer victims there. Since the fund started to operate, women know their rights.’

‘Those who have children generally move to [the regional capital] Zugdidi or Tbilisi. We have a great kinder­garten, which was built for the children living in Abkhazia, to prevent their Rus­si­fi­ca­tion. But now there are only 12–15 children there and the building is half-empty.’

‘We don’t have a school here. The nearest one is in Koki [4km away] and the children are driven to and from there every day. Pre­vi­ous­ly, they used to go to school in Nabakevi, but the last student from this side [Georgian con­trolled territory] finished school last year.’

‘One of the things that we struggle with the most is the lack of proper trans­porta­tion. We are in a very difficult situation: we are locked in. Only one bus serves our village. During the [pres­i­den­tial] elections we asked for an addi­tion­al bus to be sent on Sundays. But once the elections ended, the head of the [local] trans­porta­tion depart­ment was replaced and they canceled the extra bus – so we have to continue cam­paign­ing for it all over again.’

‘Hardships’

‘This is what Khurcha is like. Let's say you want to go to work in Zugdidi, you need to spend a lot to commute. Without public transport you have to pay 11₾ ($3) for taxi, which doesn’t leave you with much left over for other things. Because of that men prefer to con­cen­trate on their household and land, and women migrate. I estimate that women from 25 families have left, mostly to Greece, Italy, and Poland. There are only about 80–85 of us left here.’

‘We have many hardships in this village, and all that directly impact women. We don’t have a medical clinic. We’ve been asking for one for many years, but still nothing. Tech­ni­cal­ly, Khurcha is a district of Koki. That’s where a pedi­a­tri­cian and a paramedic visit us from once a week. They stated in a [document outlining the scheme for devel­op­ing the village] that they’d build a clinic, but funds weren’t enough. So, when they built the mall, we demanded a small room be allocated for a doctor. But they told us they were going to build a new clinic of modern standards. We are still waiting for it. We call the ambulance when we have to, but it often takes too long to arrive.’

‘Our village doesn’t have a lot of land. We don’t even have green­hous­es to work at. One person won a tender for a green­house equipment three years ago, and that’s it. Generally, projects don’t come to fruition here and it’s hard to win a tender. NGOs used to come here when the crossing points were open, but mostly for gathering infor­ma­tion, rather than to help local people. The gov­ern­ment says our location is too volatile to fund projects and monitor them after­wards.’

‘Men don’t want to engage in a physical labour any more. Even if they did, there isn’t much work available. Once there are some projects in Anaklia [a deep-water port], they’ll probably go there. We had high hopes for this port. The gov­ern­ment boasted we were going to be hired there, but it doesn’t seem to be panning out.’

‘You cannot move freely’

‘When the crossing points were func­tion­al, people from there had more contact with us. Many people can’t even afford to take Rukhi pass. Because of that, their con­nec­tions with us weaken slowly. They might only come to take pensions, but they [the Abkhazian author­i­ties] tend to hinder them in that as well. They demand that they show a Residence Permit. When they see that they have a Georgian passport, Abkhazia cancels their pensions not to let them take pensions both from here and there.’

‘There’s no crossing point other than at Rukhi. There are sur­veil­lance cameras every 100 metres, nobody can cross.’

‘In the villages like ours, you feel the occu­pa­tion in every­thing. In Gan­mukhuri, a school teacher has barbed wires crossing her yard. She has to inform author­i­ties just to be able to go to school and teach.’

‘You cannot move freely, you have nowhere to work, you walk on a road, walk all day and get nowhere. You can feel this every step of the way, every village like ours, is extremely occupied.’

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.