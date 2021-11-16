Worst fighting since end of Second Nagorno-Karabakh War 

At least six are wounded as fighting reportedly continues on the Armenia–Azerbaijan border. According to statements from both sides, the clashes have included the use of artillery and armored vehicles. Armenia is applying for Russian assistance, per a 1997 bilateral agreement.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defence, there has been an unconfirmed number of deaths and at least four Armenian soldiers have been wounded. ‘Two [Armenian] positions’ have also reportedly been ‘lost’.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Defence Ministry spokesperson Anar Eyvazov told reporters that ‘sudden military operations have been launched’ in response to an attack by Armenian forces. Two Azerbaijani soldiers were reportedly wounded.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence has denied Azerbaijani claims that they opened fire on Azerbaijani positions first.

While there has been no official confirmation of where the fighting has taken place, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has reported that he has ‘received allegations’ that residents of the villages of Noravan, Ishkhanasar, and the town of Sisian, all located in the northern part of Armenia’s Syunik province, could hear the sound of ‘shootings’.

National Security Council head Armen Grigoryan has said that Armenia is formally in the process of applying for Russian assistance to ‘protect the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia’ within the framework of a 1997 bilateral agreement.

‘The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia since 12 May’, Grigoryan told reporters.

There are unconfirmed reports that a group of Armenian soldiers have been captured by Azerbaijan.

[Read more: Reports of fresh fighting as Armenia-Azerbaijan tension spikes]

This story is developing and will be updated.