Media logo
Armenia

Yerevan municipal government officials arrested on bribery charges

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Yerevan city hall. Photo: Wikimedia commons/Armine Aghayan.
Yerevan city hall. Photo: Wikimedia commons/Armine Aghayan.

On Wednesday, three current officials and one former member of the Yerevan municipal government were reportedly arrested as part of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation.

Citing sources, RFE/RL said that the four individuals included former city official Robert Darbinyan, who previously headed the city’s urban planning department, current urban planning officials Mikayel Ghimoyan and Aram Ayvazyan, and  Public Order Protection Service head Aram Gyulzadyan.

‘The investigative actions are carried out within the framework of proceedings in the Anti-Corruption Committee, officials from Yerevan City Hall have been arrested’, Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee told Armenpress without adding any further details.

Hayk Kostanyan, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, also confirmed that officials from city hall had been arrested, but he did not confirm the names of the individuals in question.

Details of the alleged crimes remain unclear, but RFE/RL reported that they are related to bribery, adding that a total of seven people had been arrested as part of the probe.

The arrests follow a series of corruption scandals that the Yerevan municipal government has been implicated in over the past year, reaching all the way up to Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan.

In November, a joint investigation by CivilNet and the OCCRP suggested that Avinyan’s family-run company had benefited from a project overseen by Avinyan, who was serving as Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister at the time.

According to the article, ‘during Avinyan’s tenure as Deputy Prime Minister from 2018 to 2021, nine beneficiaries of an agricultural program under Avinyan’s purview subcontracted work out to Irrigate LLC, a company Avinyan founded and which was owned by his brother at the time, according to government records’.

The article noted that Avinyan, his father, who was named as company director, as well as his brother, did not respond to requests for comment.

After the investigation was publicised, Avinyan filed a lawsuit against CivilNet and said that the media in Armenia had become ‘one big garbage dump’.

In July 2024, five officials from the Yerevan municipal government were arrested as part of an anti-corruption probe. The charges also were related to bribe-taking.

Criminal case launched against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian over social media caption
The video shows a group of men singing about Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan’s Republic Square.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Corruption
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
26 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream establishes commission to punish former ruling UNM party

Georgian police investigate case of forced egg harvesting from Thai women

North Ossetian soldiers in Ukraine report of ‘lawlessness’, including murder, by commander’s office

Yerevan municipal government officials arrested on bribery charges

Thursday, 6 February 2025

Georgian Dream announces plans to introduce new laws targeting media and NGOs

Georgian Dream expels 49 opposition MPs and forms its own ‘healthy opposition’ group in parliament

Another journalist arrested as Azerbaijan’s media crackdown continues

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org