Zourabichvili reiterates calls for new elections

At a press briefing after meeting with the opposition and civil society groups, President Zourabichvili has stated that new elections must be called ‘very soon’.

‘We are all moving together to a new stage of the basic demand, which is called the appointment of new elections, because under these conditions there cannot be any other political, any other real solution to this crisis than the appointment of elections’, she said.

‘The Georgian Dream itself has moved at a very accelerated pace, trying to adopt new laws in order to very quickly transfer us to a total Russian regime, and we will not allow this’, she warned.

‘We must use all kinds of pressure from within and without to force [Bidzina] Ivanishvili […] to make a decision and schedule new elections,’ she said, adding that she was prepared to meet Ivanishvili.

‘New elections need to be called, they need to be called very quickly’.

Zourabichvili added that she would join the protesters in front of the parliament tomorrow at 21:00.