Ambassadori Island Batumi commissions 26-hectare land

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

The first phase of the Ambassadori Island project in the Black Sea, covering 26 hectares of the western peninsula, has been officially accepted into operation by the Construction and Technical Supervision Agency. The acceptance was based on the expert conclusion from the National Bureau of Expertise of Georgia regarding the project's compliance, which was prepared with the involvement of foreign specialists.

Starting from September 2025, the construction of two ultra-modern, multifunctional buildings is planned on this territory, which will include residential apartments, hotels, both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, fitness centres, recreational areas, shopping centres, and more.

Ambassadori Island Batumi, 18.09.2025

Batumi's artificial island represents a unique project aimed at creating two artificial peninsulas and one artificial island in the Black Sea, fully aligned with long-term development principles. Spanning 84 hectares, it opens new investment opportunities for both the country and the region. Since the beginning of construction, the project has been advancing rapidly. A testament to this progress is that Ambassadori Island Batumi is fulfilling its commitments to the state five years ahead of schedule, with 38 out of the total 84 hectares already practically developed.



The project is being implemented by ‘Ambassadori Group’ in collaboration with several prestigious international companies, including the Turkish architectural and engineering company Yüksel Proje and the global British company ARUP, which is involved in urban planning in numerous cities worldwide.

As part of its investment commitments, 49% of the territory of the two peninsulas and the island of ‘Ambassadori Island Batumi’ will be dedicated to publicly accessible recreational areas, including forest parks, walking trails, sports fields, and recreational spaces. Additionally, educational and healthcare institutions, hotels, apartments, residential buildings, villas, helipads, a yacht club, and more will be constructed in the area.

The artificial island, created through collaboration with various international and local companies, will also lay the foundation for a new standard of urban development along the region’s coastline, which, alongside the physical expansion of the territory, will change public perceptions of future cities.