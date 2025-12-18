Media logo
Armenia

Armenia adopts universal healthcare insurance

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
The Armenian Government’s headquarters. Photo: Factor.am.

The Armenian Parliament approved a universal healthcare insurance bill on Wednesday. The insurance is set to be gradually implemented over a  three-year period starting in 2026, ensuring mandatory insurance for all citizens.

The insurance system is scheduled to come into force on 1 January 2026.

All citizens will receive the same coverage package, which will cost ֏129,600 ($340) per year. The package will cover a defined list of diseases, diagnoses, screenings, and medications, which will be published by the authorities.

Starting from 2026, the insurance will be issued for several groups of people — minors, those who are 65+, several vulnerable groups, including the families of fallen soldiers, as well as those earning a monthly salary of ֏200,001 ($520) or more. The authorities will fully cover the costs of the insurance plan for these groups, but only partially cover those receiving more than the above-mentioned monthly salary.

The Armenian government greenlit the bill on 14 November, projecting that in the medium term, the share of people avoiding medical care due to financial constraints will drop by around 30%, reaching no more than 6% of the total insured population.

The government also foresaw that the first phase will cover approximately 1.6 million, out of the country’s population of around 3 million.

On 26 November, Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan went live on his Facebook page to discuss a new draft bill proposed by the Ministry of Health. The bill foresees enforcing mandatory health insurance in Armenia by implementing a universal 6% health income tax. The bill was uploaded on e-draft.am, an online platform where draft legal bills are published for the public to see, vote for, and discuss, on November 22. Referred to as comprehensive health insurance, the bill proposes to
Armenia adopts universal healthcare insurance

