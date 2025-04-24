Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict

Armenia denies latest Azerbaijani accusation of a ceasefire violation

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Photo: Armenian Public Radio.
Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Photo: Armenian Public Radio.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

Armenia has yet again denied an allegation by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry that Armenian soldiers violated the ceasefire, stating that the accusations did ‘not correspond to reality’.

The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 00:25 on Monday morning.

In a statement published on Monday, Armenia’s Defence Ministry said that claims members of the Armenian Armed Forces had ‘opened fire on Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern section of the border’ were ‘disinformation’.

This marks the 26th time Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of a ceasefire violation since the two countries ostensibly agreed on the terms of a peace deal on 13 March.

In turn, since 31 March, Armenia has accused Azerbaijan four times of causing damage to structures in border villages in their own ceasefire violation allegations. Armenia’s Defence Ministry has also attached photographs of the damage and the bullets in question to their official statements.

Armenia accuses Azerbaijani fire of causing damage in border village
Accusations by both sides have become commonplace since the announcement that both sides agreed to the terms of a peace treaty.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
62 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Review | The Blitz: A Georgian Daughter’s Rise as a CFO in the post-Soviet Era

Monday, 28 April 2025

EU’s top diplomat Kallas to visit Armenia

Armenia denies latest Azerbaijani accusation of a ceasefire violation

Mdinaradze calls EU visa-free travel ‘the last bullet in the blackmail arsenal’

Zakharova questions the EU’s future while speaking about Georgia’s possible accession

Minister who called Ivanishvili ‘saviour sent by God’ resigns

Four Daghestanis accused of making explosives for planned attack

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 28 April 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org