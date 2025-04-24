Armenia denies latest Azerbaijani accusation of a ceasefire violation

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Armenia has yet again denied an allegation by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry that Armenian soldiers violated the ceasefire, stating that the accusations did ‘not correspond to reality’.

The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 00:25 on Monday morning.

In a statement published on Monday, Armenia’s Defence Ministry said that claims members of the Armenian Armed Forces had ‘opened fire on Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern section of the border’ were ‘disinformation’.

This marks the 26th time Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of a ceasefire violation since the two countries ostensibly agreed on the terms of a peace deal on 13 March.

In turn, since 31 March, Armenia has accused Azerbaijan four times of causing damage to structures in border villages in their own ceasefire violation allegations. Armenia’s Defence Ministry has also attached photographs of the damage and the bullets in question to their official statements.