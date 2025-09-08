Armenia detains Georgian wanted by Russia for fighting invasion in Ukraine

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Armenian authorities have arrested Giorgi Koniani, a Georgian national wanted by Moscow for fighting in Ukraine against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The authorities in Armenia confirmed the arrest of the 29-year-old Georgian man on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Narek Sargsyan, told RFE/RL that Kinoiani, who is on an ‘interstate wanted list issued by Russia for mercenary activities’ was arrested on 3 September after being ‘found at the Gogavan border checkpoint’ in the Lori region.

Sargsyan added that the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Justice, as well as Russia, were ‘notified of the discovery of the wanted person’.

RFE/RL reported that Kinoaini’s relatives are concerned he may be extradited to Russia.

Kinoiani was sentenced to seven years in absentia by a court in Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Georgian news outlet Civil.ge. He had volunteered to fight alongside the Georgian National Legion following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia recognises the legion as a terrorist organisation, and its soldiers as mercenaries — despite the legion being officially integrated into the Ukrainian Army.

It is unclear whether Armenia will hand over Koniani to Russia. However, the authorities in Armenia have previously refused to hand over Russian nationals accused of deserting the Russian army or evading the draft.