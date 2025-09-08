Media logo
Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Armenia detains Georgian wanted by Russia for fighting invasion in Ukraine

Avatar
by OC Media
Giorgi Kinoiani. Via Civil.ge.
Giorgi Kinoiani. Via Civil.ge.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Armenian authorities have arrested Giorgi Koniani, a Georgian national wanted by Moscow for fighting in Ukraine against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The authorities in Armenia confirmed the arrest of the 29-year-old Georgian man on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Narek Sargsyan, told RFE/RL that Kinoiani, who is on an ‘interstate wanted list issued by Russia for mercenary activities’ was arrested on 3 September after being ‘found at the Gogavan border checkpoint’ in the Lori region.

Sargsyan added that the Armenian Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Justice, as well as Russia, were ‘notified of the discovery of the wanted person’.

RFE/RL reported that Kinoaini’s relatives are concerned he may be extradited to Russia.

Kinoiani was sentenced to seven years in absentia by a court in Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Georgian news outlet Civil.ge. He had volunteered to fight alongside the Georgian National Legion following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia recognises the legion as a terrorist organisation, and its soldiers as mercenaries — despite the legion being officially integrated into the Ukrainian Army.

It is unclear whether Armenia will hand over Koniani to Russia. However, the authorities in Armenia have previously refused to hand over Russian nationals accused of deserting the Russian army or evading the draft.

Armenia declines to extradite Russian soldier who refused to fight in Ukraine
The deserter sought help from the Armenian police, fearing that Russia would kill him.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Armenia–Russia Relations
Armenia–Georgia Relations
Armenia
Georgia
Avatar
OC Media
3327 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

The Daghestani city of Kaspiysk renames square in honour of Joseph Stalin

Armenia detains Georgian wanted by Russia for fighting invasion in Ukraine

Armenian and Azerbaijani border delimitation chairs cross border in historic first

Pashinyan’s plane flies through Azerbaijani airspace, in an apparent first

Daghestan sanitary authorities confirm ongoing discharge of sewage into the Caspian Sea

Republican Senator Mullin is blocking the MEGOBARI Act, US media reports

Individual linked to Ivanishvili’s son implicated in shooting at Tbilisi restaurant

Georgian Dream invites OSCE to observe local elections

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Tears, anger, and resolve: how the Georgian public reacted to the sentencing of protesters

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 08 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org