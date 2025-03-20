Media logo
Armenia–Turkey Relations

Armenia Turkey checkpoint to temporarily open for humanitarian aid to Syria

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
An Armenian truck crosses the Margara Checkpoint in 2023 to provide aid to Turkey following the Turkey–Syria earthquake. Photo via social media.
The Armenian government has announced that the Margara checkpoint between Armenia and Turkey will be opened from 21–31 March in order to transport shipments of humanitarian aid to Syria.

The decision reportedly came following a series of meetings between Armenian and Syrian officials.

According to the Armenian government, prior to the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, up to 100,000 Armenians lived in Syria, with 60,000 living in Aleppo.

Following the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, there has been concern over the fate of Syria’s ethnic minorities, with some fearing they may be subject to persecution or reprisals.

Armenpress reported the decision to open the checkpoint would ‘create an opportunity to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria quickly and at lower costs’.

The first time the Margara checkpoint was opened after a 30-year closure was in February 2023, following the Turkey–Syria earthquake. That month, the checkpoint was temporarily opened for humanitarian aid to the Turkish regions most affected by the earthquake.

Turkey unilaterally closed the border in 1993 as part of an embargo aimed at pressuring Armenia to withdraw from Azerbaijani territory during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War.

In recent months, however, Armenia–Turkey relations have seemingly been running more smoothly.

In March, Pashinyan gave an ‘unprecedented’ interview to Turkish journalists in Armenia, claiming there was ‘very direct dialogue’ between Armenia and Turkey, which he called a ‘very significant change’ from the past.

Pashinyan said he hoped for further progress, including the establishment of diplomatic relations, the opening of the border for rail and road transport, and for direct business ties.

Pashinyan speaks to Turkish media in ‘unprecedented event’
During the interview, Pashinyan discussed Armenia–Turkey relations and the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace negotiations.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics.

