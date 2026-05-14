Armenian billionaire vows to build Noah’s Ark after construction of world’s tallest Jesus statue

Eclectic Armenian billionaire and opposition figure Gagik Tsarukyan has pledged to build a monumental Noah’s Ark memorial after he finishes the construction of the world’s tallest Jesus Christ statue, saying the sculptures will attract ‘millions’ of tourists. Earlier, Tsarukyan had dubbed his main campaign programme, called the ‘Proposal for Armenia’, a ‘political and civic Noah’s Ark’ that would guide Armenia to ‘salvation and rebirth’.

Campaigning in the Tavush region on Wednesday in characteristically flamboyant attire — and accompanying rhetoric — Tsarukyan castigated the policies of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Tsarukyan also falsely claimed Pashinyan plans to allow 300,000 Azerbaijanis into the country, adding that in order to fulfill the alleged plans, ‘our compatriots [will] have nowhere to stay [...] they must leave so that others can come and live there’.

Speaking more about his policies should his Prosperous Armenia party come to power, Tsarukyan suggested major world powers like Russia, China, India, or Pakistan — which only officially started diplomatic relations with Armenia in 2025 — could act as security guarantors. He did not specify how he planned to obtain their support.

Separately, he criticised Pashinyan over a comment he had made earlier this week about his son Nver Tsarukyan, who is wanted in Armenia over a 2024 shooting incident. After the criminal proceedings were announced, Nver Tsarukyan departed for Belarus and Russia on a ‘business trip’, and he has reportedly stayed there since. Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s office said on Tuesday that it had officially requested Nver Tsarukyan’s extradition from Belarus.

That same day, Pashinyan addressed Gagik Tsarukyan, saying he would ‘drag his son back from Belarus by the scruff of his neck and bring him to justice’.

Installation of the controversial Jesus Christ statue began in November 2025.