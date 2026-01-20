Media logo
Armenia

Armenian declares 27 January as day of fallen soldiers

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Armenians commemorate the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at Yerablur Cemetery. Image by hetq.am
Armenians commemorate the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at Yerablur Cemetery. Image by hetq.am

On Tuesday, the Armenian Parliament adopted 27 January as the ‘day of remembrance of victims who died defending the homeland’. The date, which has no specific significance of its own, precedes Armenian Army Day and has sparked criticism, with some calling it ‘unacceptable’.

The bill was adopted a week before the date. Its adoption will create two consecutive non-working days in Armenia starting in 2026.

‘On the first day, we will pay tribute to the memory of those who died defending the homeland, honour their memory, and the next day, as a symbol of continuing life and unbreakable will, we will celebrate Army Day’, Vice Parliamentary Speaker Ruben Rubinyan said during the discussion of the proposal on Monday.

Rubinyan, a member of  the ruling Civil Contract MP and Gegham Nazaryan, an independent MP formerly a member of the opposition Armenia Alliance faction, put forward the initiative in 2025, which passed its first reading in November of the same year. Nazaryan’s son, Abgar, was killed during the Second Nagorno–Karabakh War in 2020.

Armenia has until now lacked a national day to commemorate fallen soldiers throughout the whole period of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Before Armenia’s defeat in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, Armenia commemorated three different events on 9 May — the capture of Shusha (Shushi), the establishment of Nagorno–Karabakh Defence Army, as well as the Red Army’s victory of the Great Patriotic War (World War II).

Yerablur Military Cemetery in Yerevan, the main destination of commemoration of the victims of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, currently sees large numbers of visitors on dates linked to the Second Nagorno–Karabakh War, as well as the following attacks on Armenia and Nagorno–Karabakh, which in 2023 ultimately led to the mass exodus of nearly the region’s entire Armenian population.

The proposal intended to select a neutral date, not linked to any specific military event, to honour the memory of those who fell throughout the years. According to the bill’s authors, the chosen date did not aim to forgo or replace any other days of historical significance to Armenia’s army.

Despite the arguments, the authors failed to win over the opposition on the date, which described it as ‘unacceptable’, citing several reasons, including that the day was specifically dedicated to the Armenian army.

‘The word victim is being attempted to be linked to the army’, Artsvik Minasyan, the secretary of the Armenian Alliance faction, said in parliament on Monday.

‘Secondly, this process also showed that it is more of a PR move than a genuine act of reverence and remembrance. Otherwise, nothing would have prevented choosing, in a spirit of unity, a date that was not broadly linked to any military event, nor associated with a specific target, but rather encompassed a more comprehensive, inclusive meaning appropriate to the martyrs’, Minasyan added.

In turn, Rubinyan said alternative dates were considered, but a lack of consensus led MPs to return to the initially proposed 27 January proposal.

Rubinyan further elaborated that following the first reading, they made amendments stipulating that the law would enter into force immediately upon adoption, rather than on the tenth day following its official publication.

‘At our request, the president will sign the law as soon as possible so that it enters into force this year’, Rubinyan wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, following the voting in parliament.

Description of image
Description of image
Armenia
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Arshaluys Barseghyan
514 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian declares 27 January as day of fallen soldiers

Daghestani activist sentenced in absentia for sharing ‘fake’ information about Russian army

Chiatura protest leaders receive long prison sentences on violence charges

Trump invites Pashinyan to join Gaza Board of Peace

Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Did an Azerbaijani state-funded documentary dupe experts into taking part?

Chechen authorities remain silent after accident involving Adam Kadyrov

Russia charges Dozhd journalist for saying 20% of Georgia is occupied by Russia

Show more
Our Newsletters

What would an Iranian revolution mean for the Caucasus?

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 20 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org