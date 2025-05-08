Media logo
Armenia

Armenian MP suggests allowing conscripts to pay up to $50,000 to reduce length of military service

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
MP Hayk Sargysan. Official photo.
MP Hayk Sargysan. Official photo.

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too.

Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter.

Become a member

An MP belonging to the ruling Civil Contract party in Armenia has proposed allowing conscripts to pay large amounts of money — anywhere between ֏15–֏20 million ($38,000–$51,000) — in exchange for significantly reducing their mandatory military service.

According to the proposal by MP Hayk Sargsyan, conscripts would be able to serve only six out of 24 months for a payment of ֏15 million ($38,000) to the state budget, or serve for one month for ֏20 million ($51,000).

Responding to concerns that legislative reforms to the military service system could cause social injustice, Sargsyan countered that they would instead fix the currently existing unfairness.

According to CivilNet, Armenia’s conscription laws contain ‘multiple loopholes which many exploit’. They cited Sargsyan as saying that between 2020–2024, almost 9,000 Armenian nationals renounced their citizenship before turning 18 to evade military service. He additionally said that some Armenians would leave the country to study abroad or receive medical treatment and not return until they were past the age limit, 37, to serve in the military.

Sargasyan also noted that over 80% of those who received deferments and exemptions from compulsory military service were exempted due to health issues.

He therefore suggested calling up compulsory military service with restrictions in case of certain health problems, or raising the age limit for mandatory military service from 27 to 37 years.

Sargasyan emphasised that his proposals were both ‘aimed at complicating and limiting the existing ways to evade service’, and ‘encouraging aims to increase the attractiveness of the service’.

Other proposals include setting the base fee for denouncing Armenian citizenship at ֏15 million for male citizens under the age of 18, which is the same amount that Armenian citizens who have turned 27 and avoided mandatory military service can pay to be exempt from criminal liability.

The draft is expected to be discussed in the parliament’s Defence Committee.

Sargsyan stated that he had discussed his proposals personally with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who had ‘accepted’ them.

However, RFE/RL reported that the proposal was already studied by the Parliament Department of Expertise and Analysis, which concluded that such amendments could be unconstitutional and stated that all Armenians are equal before the law.

The department noted that Sargasyan’s proposal would not apply the obligation of mandatory military service equally to all; instead, it could be applied differently depending on families’ financial situations.

Armenia optimistic about signing peace treaty as ceasefire violations continue
Armenia and Azerbaijan failed to sign the peace treaty after ostensibly agreeing to the text on 13 March.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Civil Contract
Conscription
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
347 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian MP suggests allowing conscripts to pay up to $50,000 to reduce length of military service

Kobakhidze publishes open letter to Trump and Vance

Kadyrov’s teenage son receives yet another honour

Sanctioned former Georgian prosecutor general seen at Moscow Victory Day parade

Controversial commentary on World War II aired on Armenian public TV spark outrage online

TV Pirveli journalist attacked while reporting on local politician’s resignation

Datablog | Do Armenians and Georgians support protests?

Journalists rally outside Rustavi prison to mark Mzia Amaghlobeli’s birthday

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 13 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org