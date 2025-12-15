Armenian to receive third batch of wheat through Azerbaijan

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

A new batch of wheat is ‘on the way’ to Armenia via Azerbaijan’s railway, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said on Monday. He did not provide further details, including the country of origin or the expected timeframe for arrival, saying that more information would be shared once the wheat reaches Armenia.

During Monday’s press briefing, Papoyan only said that this latest batch of wheat, consisting of second and third-grade grain, would be larger than previous shipments.

In early November, Armenia received wheat via the Azerbaijani and Georgian railways, initially from Russia and later from Kazakhstan, with each shipment totaling 1,000 tonnes.

Following the first delivery of 15 wagons from Russia, according to Armenpress, Moscow expressed its intention to send a further 132 wagons along the same route.

Papoyan did not clarify how the latest wheat shipments will affect bread prices in Armenia, saying the outcome depends on multiple factors, including the fluctuating price of wheat and the exchange rate of the Russian ruble.

Highlighting the benefits of transporting wheat via railway, Papoyan said it allows for faster and uninterrupted deliveries, could reduce prices by ‘$10–20’ per tonne, and contributes to food security.

Currently Armenia pays $275 per tonne for Russian wheat, according to Papoyan, whereas in 2024, at this time of year, Armenia paid $190–$200 per tonne.

Armenia receives batches of Russian wheat through Georgia, via the Upper Lars checkpoint, which occasionally closes due to weather. In such cases, Armenia relies on its wheat reserves, Papoyan said, while raising the question of what would happen if the roads remained closed for a month.

‘In that case there is an alternative road’, Papoyan said, answering himself.

When asked about the possibility of Azerbaijan using Armenian roads for cargo transit, Papoyan expressed confidence that it will happen at some point.

‘I assume they are waiting for a complete settlement [of Armenia–Azerbaijan relations]’, Papoyan said.

The reopening of transport routes has been one of the key and most sensitive issues in ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Negotiations are ongoing on the possible transit of Azerbaijani fuel through Georgian territory to Armenia.

In November, before Armenia received wheat by rail through Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced during his 21 October visit to Kazakhstan that Baku had lifted all restrictions on the movement of goods to Armenia.

This came over two months after Armenia and Azerbaijan initialled the peace treaty in August during talks in Washington mediated by US President Donald Trump.

The Washington deal also saw an agreement signed to establish the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), more commonly referred to as the Trump Route, connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenia.