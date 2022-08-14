fbpx
Support Us

At least three dead in firework storage explosion in Yerevan

15 August 2022
Photo: OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

At least two women and one man have died with 61 more wounded after an explosion tore through the Surmalu Market in Yerevan on Sunday. Officials have warned that the number of casualties may rise as rescue workers continue to search the rubble for survivors. 

Armenian Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan told RFE/RL that rescue operations would continue throughout the night. 

The minister said the fires had been mostly extinguished, but urged the public to stay clear of the area as there was still a danger of buildings collapsing.

According to the Ministry of Emergencies, relatives of 19 people had contacted them to report that they were unable to reach their loved ones, including a pregnant woman and her five-year-old child.  

According to the ministry, the blast occurred in a building in which fireworks were being stored. Small explosions at around noon on Sunday were followed by larger ones as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the initial explosion is still unknown, with law enforcement agencies launching an investigation for possible violations of safety regulations. 

Following the news of the explosion, the National Centre for Crisis Management received information about explosives planted in all metro stations, all shopping centres, zoos, as well as crucial military and civilian facilities, leading to evacuations throughout the city.  

The authorities later announced that the threats were a hoax. 

By Ani Avetisyan

Related Posts

Ivanishvili supporters accuse the US of attempting coup in Georgia
Georgia

Ivanishvili supporters accuse the US of attempting coup in Georgia

Parents of Armenian prisoners of war hold overnight protest
Armenia

Parents of Armenian prisoners of war hold overnight protest

Lachin residents given 20 days to leave homes ahead of Azerbaijan handover
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Lachin residents given 20 days to leave homes ahead of Azerbaijan handover

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us