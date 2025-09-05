Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan claims Russia helped India block SCO membership bid

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (center right) and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva departing from the airport in Beijing following the SCO summit. Official photo.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (center right) and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva departing from the airport in Beijing following the SCO summit. Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Russia has reportedly helped India block Azerbaijan’s bid to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), diplomatic sources told the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA.

The SCO summit in Tianjin, China, wrapped up earlier in September, saw the participation of its ten members as well as other dialogue partners, such as Armenia and Azerbaijan. Following the summit, there were reports that India had blocked Azerbaijan from joining, and simultaneously, that Pakistan had blocked Armenia’s membership bid, despite the two countries finally establishing diplomatic relations.

An unnamed diplomatic source told APA that the decision to block Azerbaijan’s membership bid was discussed during negotiations between India and Russia, during which it was decided that India would ‘take the lead in the process while [Russia] remained in the background’.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

The source also said that ‘Russia’s actions should be seen as a sign of disrespect toward China’, as Beijing has supported Azerbaijan’s membership in the SCO.

As reports emerged earlier in the week that India had blocked the bid, Azerbaijani media escalated their criticism of India, with Caliber publishing a rebuke of New Delhi on Monday under the title ‘Bollywood grudge: Revenge instead of a future strategy’.

The claims that Russia played a role in the process came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials expressed hope that the current rocky relations between Baku and Moscow could be mended.

The spat over SCO membership comes at a low point in Azerbaijan’s ties to Russia, fueled by the deadly crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight in December 2024, which Baku has blamed on Russian air defence, as well as the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijanis during a Russian police raid in Yekaterinburg in June 2025.

Russia says insurance claims for those wounded and killed in AZAL plane crash have been paid
The official statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry came in response to ‘false’ media reports about the non-payment of insurance funds.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning


Azerbaijan
Russia
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
India
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
176 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan claims Russia helped India block SCO membership bid

Putin awards Chechen Prime Minister Daudov rank of lieutenant general

Georgian Dream propagandist turns on Trump and Vance, claims they are tools of the ‘deep state’

Kavelashvili pardons two jailed opposition leaders, citing participation in municipal elections

Friday, 5 September 2025

Russia says insurance claims for those wounded and killed in AZAL plane crash have been paid

Georgian Dream youth leader filmed spitting on and insulting protesters and journalist

Installation of Armenia’s monumental Jesus statue begins

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Tears, anger, and resolve: how the Georgian public reacted to the sentencing of protesters

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org