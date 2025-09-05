Media logo
Azerbaijan Airlines Crash

Russia says insurance claims for those wounded and killed in AZAL plane crash have been paid

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
The aftermath of the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines flight in December 2024. Photo: TASS.
The aftermath of the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines flight in December 2024. Photo: TASS.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

The Russian Foreign Ministry has hit back at claims Russia had failed to pay restitution in connection with the December 2024 crash of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, alleging that the majority of claims have been paid.

In an official statement published on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused a number of unnamed media outlets, as well as bloggers on Telegram, of spreading ‘false information’ of nonpayment.

‘We are dealing with yet another [...] speculation on the tragedy in the already familiar cynical style [...], calculated to provoke an emotional reaction from the audience’, the statement read.

‘Such insinuations do not correspond to reality. They are lies’.

According to the ministry, since February, the Russian insurance company AlfaStrakhovanie JSC has been making insurance payments, including paying AZAL compensation worth the full insured value of the plane — ₽1.003 billion ($12.3 million).

The ministry further noted that ‘claims in connection with the injuries and deaths of 46 of the 62 passengers’ on the flight had been fully settled. These included full payments for seven of the 15 Russian citizens, 35 of the 48 Azerbaijani citizens, all 3 Kyrgyz citizens, and one of the six Kazakh citizens. In total, the insurance payments to injured passengers and relatives of the deceased have totalled ₽358.4 million ($4.4 million).

For the remaining payments, the ministry noted that work to come to an agreement on the amount was ongoing with the rest of the injured passengers and family members.

‘Attempts by a number of media outlets and bloggers to misinform the public on this sensitive issue leave no doubt about the destructive intentions and complete lack of moral compass of their authors and those behind them’, the ministry wrote, urging readers to not succumb to ‘obvious speculations and leaks, especially such low-grade ones’.

AZAL flight J2-8243 crashed on 24 December 2024 in Aktau, Kazakhstan, killing 38 — Azerbaijan has blamed Russian air defence as the cause. Since then, relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have dramatically worsened, aggravated by the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijanis, brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, as a result of a raid by Russian law enforcement agencies in Yekaterinburg.

Explainer | What was behind the recent spat between Azerbaijan and Russia?
The very public falling out between Baku and Moscow was arguably the most significant break in bilateral relations since they were first established.
OC MediaJavid Agha

In July, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku was preparing to file a lawsuit in international court against Russia over its failure to properly take responsibility for causing the deadly crash.

Aliyev reiterated that even though many months had passed since the incident occurred, ‘we have not received any response from Russian officials’.

‘We know what happened, and we can prove it. And we know that Russian officials know what happened’.

Aliyev continued, saying, ‘our requests or demands are absolutely natural: Admit that this accident was their fault; Punish those who shot down our plane; Pay compensation to the families of the victims, to those who were wounded, and to AZAL for the loss of the plane’.

It is not clear what he meant by compensation, and whether these insurance payouts are part of the expectations.

Aliyev says Azerbaijan is preparing to take Russia to court over deadly plane crash
Discussing the lawsuit, President Ilham Aliyev referenced the 2014 shooting down of MH17, which international courts have found Russia was responsible for.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Azerbaijan Airlines Crash
Azerbaijan
Russia
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations
Avatar
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
110 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Friday, 5 September 2025

Russia says insurance claims for those wounded and killed in AZAL plane crash have been paid

Georgian Dream youth leader filmed spitting on and insulting protesters and journalist

Installation of Armenia’s monumental Jesus statue begins

Several Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan ‘attempt suicide’

Putin says he hopes that the problems between Azerbaijan and Russia can be resolved

Tears, anger, and resolve: how the Georgian public reacted to the sentencing of protesters

Brother of Armenia’s new Ambassador to US arrested on drug and weapons charges

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Tears, anger, and resolve: how the Georgian public reacted to the sentencing of protesters

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org