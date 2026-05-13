Azerbaijan imposes travel ban on mother of jailed journalist

Azerbaijan has placed a travel ban on Dilruba Amanova, the mother of journalist Aytaj Ahmadova (Tapdig), who was one of 12 journalists detained in 2024 as part of an ongoing crackdown against independent media and civil society at large.

Amanova was first informed of the travel ban by the State Border Service on 30 April, when she attempted to fly from Baku to Berlin to visit her other daughter. At the time, she was told the ban had been imposed by Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry.

‘When I gave my passport [to the border control officer] for checking, he asked me to look at the camera and at that moment his service phone rang and someone shouted at him “why the “XX” to pass the border?” I understood that “XX” is me and they will not allow me to leave Azerbaijan’, Amanova told OC Media.

She added that she suffers from diabetes, and that she experienced severe stress and dizziness during the conversation, saying she felt like she was being treated like a criminal.

On the way back home that day, she called her lawyer.

‘The lawyer spoke with me once. He said that he had filed a complaint about this. On 5 May, the lawyer clearly confirmed that my travel ban was lifted by the Baku Police Department and after that I again bought a plane ticket to fly to Berlin’, Amanova said.

Her new flights were scheduled to leave on Tuesday, with return flights booked for 29 May.

On 12 May, Amanova during passport control was informed by the check point officer that she was barred from the living country and suggested she apply to the Airport Police Department.

At the Airport Police Department stated that they didn’t know the reason for the travel ban and she should request it from the Internal Ministry.

Amanova says that beyond the emotional distress, the travel ban has cost her financially.

‘During this period I spent around ₼3,000 ($1,800) to cover expenses for the plane tickets, visa, and for medical assistance’, Amanova told OC Media.

According to Amanova, she has never been interrogated regarding any criminal case, and does not know why the Interior Ministry imposed the travel ban. She has suggested, however, that the ban stems from her daughter’s journalistic work.

‘I’m followed on the street by various people whenever I leave the house. I don’t know what I did wrong? I was forcibly quit my job in 2015, when Aytaj was taken to the police station as part of the Meydan TV case. The authorities don’t allow us to live in our homeland and are doing everything they can to make us suffer’.

Another possible reason could be due to an alleged connection with electoral rights activist Anar Mammadli, who was detained in April 2024.

‘After his arrest, pro-government media outlets, including Baku TV, published a video in which they used a photo of my ID. They slandered me, claiming I was involved in smuggling’, Amanova said.

‘One of my daughters is imprisoned and another one is in exile. I’m a mother, I want to see my children. But the authorities are doing everything possible to prevent me from meeting my children’, she concluded.