Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Iran

by Aytan Farhadova
Humanitarian aid delivered to Astara, on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. Screengrab from Azertac video.
Humanitarian aid delivered to Astara, on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. Screengrab from Azertac video.

Azerbaijan delivered 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Iran on Tuesday. According to the state-run media outlet Azertac, the aid was sent by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev after a phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Azertac wrote that the humanitarian aid included 10 tonnes of flour, six tonnes of rice, over two tonnes of sugar, more than four tonnes of water, almost 600 kg of tea, and about two tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.

The aid was delivered by the Ministry Emergency Situations, reportedly to Astara, located near the border.

Relations between two neighbouring countries worsened after a drone strike Azerbaijan said had come from Iran on Nakhchivan International Airport and a nearby school.

Immediately after the strike, Aliyev held a meeting with the Security Council, stating that the strikes were carried out by four drones.

Aliyev harshly criticised Iran and stressed that he was the only world leader who visited an Iran Embassy to express condolences over the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Aliyev announced a military mobilisation, vowing to respond.

On 6 March, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a conference with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi, where he stated that Azerbaijan started evacuating its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Tabriz.

Azerbaijan withdraws diplomats from Iran following drone strike on Nakhchivan
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also said the country’s security measures were at their highest level.
OC MediaNate Ostiller

Additionally, the government temporarily suspended the movement of transit vehicles from all checkpoints on the state border between Azerbaijan and Iran on 5 March.

The crisis between two countries also affected lorries transporting goods through the border and the evacuation of Azerbaijanis and foreign nationals from Iran through Azerbaijan territory.

The border closure only lasted for three days, with the transit of goods resuming on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,097 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan, 365 of whom were Azerbaijani citizens. According to APA, only 29 of those evacuated were Iranian citizens.

Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
2026 Iran War
Iran
Azerbaijan–Iran Relations
Aytan Farhadova
319 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Kobakhidze hints Georgia may reconsider its participation in a treaty against gender-based violence

Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Iran

Daghestani man nicknamed ‘Donald Trump’ fined for anti-Armenian comments on Telegram

SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal in Georgia escapes inclusion in EU sanctions against Russia

If Iran wanted to strike Azerbaijan, it wouldn’t have missed, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia says

Georgia proposes expansion of party ban after opposition forms alliance

Armenia warns of foreign pressure on diaspora ahead of election

Man from Karachay–Cherkessia detained for criticising war in Ukraine

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war has the potential to dramatically change the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 10 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org