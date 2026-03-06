Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan withdraws diplomats from Iran following drone strike on Nakhchivan

by Nate Ostiller
Damage at a school in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan following an Iranian drone attack on 5 March 2026. (AP Photo).
Damage at a school in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan following an Iranian drone attack on 5 March 2026. (AP Photo).

Baku has ordered the evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Iran a day after Iranian drones struck the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan in a major expansion of the US-Israel war against Iran into the South Caucasus. While President Ilham Aliyev has ruled out military operations against Iran, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday security measures were still being increased.

On Thursday, several Iranian drones struck Nakhchivan, damaging the exclave’s airport and injuring at least four people.

Aliyev reacted harshly to the incident, calling it a ‘terrorist attack’, ordering the mobilisation of the army, and saying there would be a response. For its part, Iran has denied responsibility for the incident and accused Israel of carrying out a false flag attack.

During a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi on Friday, Bayramov said the evacuation orders applied to both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Tabriz.

‘These instructions are currently in the implementation phase. Against the background of the development of these events, we cannot put the lives of our people at risk’, Bayramov said.

‘We will wait for the results of the investigation conducted by the Iranian side regarding the drone attacks, and depending on its outcome, further steps and decisions will be taken’.

Bayramov also spoke about the security situation in the country, saying the ‘security measures are at the highest level under the control of the president’ and that the ‘readiness level of the military forces is being further increased’.

The drone attack the previous day received condemnation from around the world, and resulted in Bayramov holding consultations with a variety of foreign leaders and counterparts, including Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who expressed ‘concern’ over the developments.

The strikes in Nakhchivan were also followed by a number of increased security restrictions in the region, including the temporary closure of the airspace and the movement of lorries over the border to Iran, as well as updates in travel advisories from the UK, the US, and other countries. There were also reports that entry and exit into the city of Nakhchivan, the capital of the region, had been restricted.

In the interim, the airport in the Turkish city of Iğdır will be used for transport between Baku and Nakhchivan.

Opinion | Why Azerbaijan quietly needs Iran’s mullahs it publicly despises
Azerbaijan’s entire strategic architecture depends on Iran remaining a pariah state.
OC MediaJavid Agha
Description of image
Description of image
Azerbaijan
Iran
Azerbaijan–Iran Relations
2026 Iran War
Nate Ostiller
263 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan withdraws diplomats from Iran following drone strike on Nakhchivan

Former senior Russian Defence Ministry official from North Ossetia detained in corruption case

Georgian Dream says discussing Iran sanctions evasion in Georgia is treason

Armenians 23% less concerned about national security compared to 2025, survey finds

Why Georgia’s most vocal university now faces the biggest cuts

Daghestani police detain 68-year-old man for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Bank of Georgia to join top 100 companies on London Stock Exchange

Abkhazia hands over Russian national who organised Navalny memorial to FSB

Show more
Our Newsletters

The Iran war has the potential to dramatically change the Caucasus

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 06 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org