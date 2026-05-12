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Azerbaijani opposition leader Karimli denied permission to attend father’s funeral

by Aytan Farhadova
Left Amirhusein Karimli and Ali Karimli. Photo via social media.
Left Amirhusein Karimli and Ali Karimli. Photo via social media.

The jailed chair of the opposition Popular Front Party, Ali Karimli, has been denied permission to attend his father’s funeral. He now awaits approval to attend the wake scheduled for 15 May.

Karimli was detained in November 2025 by the State Security Service (DTX) on charges of attempting a coup d'état in connection with a criminal case brought against former presidential aide Ramiz Mehdiyev.

Reports about the death of Ali Karimli’s father, Amirhusein Karimli, appeared on social media on Saturday. He was buried on the same day.

Ganimat Zayidov, an exiled journalist living in France, wrote that Karimli’s father was most concerned about his son’s arrest.

‘The deceased was perhaps the person who most keenly experienced all the political upheavals in Azerbaijan. Because amid this painful trial, he had a son whom he loved more than anything in the world. He ended his life in pain and anxiety’, noted Zayidov.

Karimli’s father’s death coincided with Victory Day on 9 May — an official holiday in Azerbaijan.

Karimli’s deputy, Seymir Hazi, told OC Media that the opposition figure’s lawyers appealed to the State Security Service (DTX) to allow Karimli to attend the funeral, but did not receive a response due to the agency being off for the holiday.

‘His lawyers sent a telegram, and due to the celebration the working day has started from 12 May and we are waiting’.

Hazi stated that Karimli’s father’s wake will take place on 15 May.

‘I hope at least he will be temporarily released and allowed to attend this wake’.

Azerbaijan detains Popular Front Party chair Ali Karimli amidst crackdown on party
Ali Karimli and Mammad Ibrahim were accused of committing actions aimed at the violent seizure of power.
OC MediaAytan Farhadova
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Popular Front Party
Ali Karimli
Human Rights
Aytan Farhadova
355 articles0 Followers

An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

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