Azerbaijani prosecution demands 11–12 year sentences for Abzas Media team



Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

The prosecution in the case against Azerbaijani independent news outlet Abzas Media has demanded that the outlet’s detained journalists be handed prison sentences ranging from 11 to 12 years on charges of smuggling foreign currency as a group and money laundering.

Prosecutor Rauf Malyshov made the statement during the journalists’ trial at the Baku Grave Crimes Court on Tuesday evening.

According to Abzas Media, Malyshov requested that the outlet’s director, Ulvi Hasanli, be sentenced to 12 years in prison, and editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgizi, coordinator Mahammad Kekalov, and journalists Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasimova be sentenced to 11 years.

Malyshov also demanded that Hafiz Babali, a freelance journalist associated with the outlet, and economist Farid Mehralizada serve 12 years in prison. Though detained as part of the case against Abzas Media, Mehralizada is not associated with the outlet, and is a member of RFE/RL’s team in Azerbaijan.

Abzas Media also reported that Malyshov demanded that each of the accused be deprived of the ability to hold managerial positions for three years. He also requested that the authorities confiscate Mehralizada’s car, which was impounded as part of the investigation, and a total of ₼27,987 ($16,000) from his bank accounts.

According to the Abzas Media, the imprisoned staff reacted to Malyshov’s speech ‘with laughter’, and that Vagifgizi said that their team ‘came with popcorn to watch the show’.

The seven detained as part of the case against Abzas Media were initially detained on charges of smuggling foreign currency as part of an organised group, only to later be charged with money laundering and ‘illegal entrepreneurship’ as part of an organised group. They have also been charged with tax evasion and the falsification of documents.

Their next trial will take place on 10 June.

The detentions of Abzas Media’s staff began in November 2023 with Hasanli’s arrest and the raid of their offices in Baku. All those detained as part of the case deny the charges pressed against them, dismissing them as politically motivated due to their investigations into corruption in Azerbaijan.

The raid marked the beginning of an ongoing crackdown on independent media and civil society in Azerbaijan.



