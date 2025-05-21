Media logo
Azerbaijan’s Media Crackdown

Azerbaijani prosecution demands 11–12 year sentences for Abzas Media team

by Yousef Bardouka
Abzas Media's detained team. Photo: Abzas Media.
Abzas Media's detained team. Photo: Abzas Media.


The prosecution in the case against Azerbaijani independent news outlet Abzas Media has demanded that the outlet’s detained journalists be handed prison sentences ranging from 11 to 12 years on charges of smuggling foreign currency as a group and money laundering.

Prosecutor Rauf Malyshov made the statement during the journalists’ trial at the Baku Grave Crimes Court on Tuesday evening.

According to Abzas Media, Malyshov requested that the outlet’s director, Ulvi Hasanli, be sentenced to 12 years in prison, and editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifgizi,  coordinator Mahammad Kekalov, and journalists Nargiz Absalamova and Elnara Gasimova be sentenced to 11 years.

Malyshov also demanded that Hafiz Babali, a freelance journalist associated with the outlet, and economist Farid Mehralizada serve 12 years in prison. Though detained as part of the case against Abzas Media, Mehralizada is not associated with the outlet, and is a member of RFE/RL’s team in Azerbaijan.

Abzas Media also reported that Malyshov demanded that each of the accused be deprived of the ability to hold managerial positions for three years. He also requested that the authorities confiscate Mehralizada’s car, which was impounded as part of the investigation, and a total of ₼27,987 ($16,000) from his bank accounts.

According to the Abzas Media, the imprisoned staff reacted to Malyshov’s speech ‘with laughter’, and that Vagifgizi said that their team ‘came with popcorn to watch the show’.

The seven detained as part of the case against Abzas Media were initially detained on charges of smuggling foreign currency as part of an organised group, only to later be charged with money laundering and ‘illegal entrepreneurship’ as part of an organised group. They have also been charged with tax evasion and the falsification of documents.

Their next trial will take place on 10 June.

The detentions of Abzas Media’s staff began in November 2023 with Hasanli’s arrest and the raid of their offices in Baku. All those detained as part of the case deny the charges pressed against them, dismissing them as politically motivated due to their investigations into corruption in Azerbaijan.

The raid marked the beginning of an ongoing crackdown on independent media and civil society in Azerbaijan.

Explainer | One year on in Azerbaijan’s crackdown on independent media
November 2023 was a black month for journalists working for Azerbaijan’s independent media outlet and OC Media partner AbzasMedia, marking the beginning of a renewed crackdown against independent media. On 20 November 2023, police raided the offices of AbzasMedia, claiming to have found €40,000 ($44,000) in cash during their search. Earlier that day, both the media site’s director, Ulvi Hasanli, and its deputy director, Mahammad Kekalov, were detained at their homes. Hasanli alleged that he
OC MediaAytan Farhadova


Azerbaijan
Abzas Media
Yousef Bardouka
48 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

The
