Azerbaijani rapper Paster arrested and allegedly tortured

The popular Azer­ba­jani rap singer Parviz Guluzade, known by the pseudonym Paster, has been arrested, and allegedly tortured by police. He had recently released a song titled ‘Gang’, which crit­i­cized Azerbaijan’s Pasha Bank.

News of his arrest and alleged torture was reported on 26 December by inde­pen­dent Azer­bai­jani jour­nal­ist Habib Muntazir. In his recent songs Guluzade also crit­i­cized the cor­rup­tion and arbi­trari­ness of Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties.

According to the Organized Crime and Cor­rup­tion Reporting Project (OCCRP), Pasha bank, the largest bank in the country, belongs to the relatives of first lady and vice-president of Azer­bai­jan Mehriban Aliyeva.

On 27 December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azer­bai­jan confirmed that Guluzade has been arrested the previous day for ‘violating public order under influence of drugs’ and ‘dis­obey­ing police orders’.

He was given 30 days of admin­is­tra­tive detention.

Following Guluzade’s arrest, a social media campaign with the hashtag #freeP­aster began it quickly won the endorse­ments of jour­nal­ists and activists through­out Azer­bai­jan, as well as the support of major oppo­si­tion figures including Popular Front Party leader Ali Karimli and Ilgar Mammadov, the leader of the ReAl party.

A prominent blogger ‘kidnapped and beaten’

On the evening of 27 December, popular blogger and former political prisoner Mehman Huseynov held a single-person picket in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs calling for Guluzade’s release.

Huseynov was released from prison in March, after serving two years on charges of defama­tion, after accusing the police of abducting and torturing him.

Turan News Agency reported on Friday that a few minutes after Huseynov began his picket he was detained by police and taken to an unknown location.

On Saturday morning it had been reported that Huseynov was beaten and left on the outskirts of Baku.

Huseynov said that he was beaten by five police officers.

‘They pulled my shirt on my head […] they told me that I was trying to organise a rally’, he said. ‘They were beating me filming it with a phone camera.’

He also said that police officers threat­ened to rape him, and warned him not to protest in the street again. Huseynov said he plans to appeal to the Prosecutor's Office.

During a medical exam­i­na­tion on Sunday, numerous injuries on Huseynov’s neck, ribs, arms, and legs were doc­u­ment­ed. The previous day, he was examined in a private clinic, where he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend on Saturday that alle­ga­tions that Huseynov was beaten by police are ‘com­plete­ly ground­less’.

Huseynov also ran for Azerbaijan’s municipal elections, which were held on 23 December. According to the Central Election Com­mis­sion, he did not win. He has claimed that the results were falsified, adding that observers were not allowed to watch the vote counting process in a majority of polling stations.

On Saturday, Norwegian Human Rights House Foun­da­tion condemned the ‘ill-treatment’ of Huseynov and asked the author­i­ties ‘to swiftly and thor­ough­ly inves­ti­gate the incident and bring to justice those respon­si­ble’.

The OSCE Special Rep­re­sen­ta­tive on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, also expressed concerns about Huseynov’s beating.

‘I call on the author­i­ties to conduct a swift and thorough inves­ti­ga­tion into this matter, and bring those respon­si­ble to justice’, he wrote on Twitter.