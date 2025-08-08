Media logo
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR and ExxonMobil sign memorandum in US

by Aytan Farhadova
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ExxonMobil signed a second memorandum in Washington, US. Official photo.

Azerbaijan’s state-run oil company (SOCAR) and ExxonMobil have signed their second memorandum of understanding in two months as part of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Washington for historic peace talks with President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Washington signing was attended by Aliyev and Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, and was signed by SOCAR’s Rovshan Najaf and John Ardill, the Vice President of ExxonMobil.

According to a statement published on Aliyev’s website, the agreement was signed before a one-on-one meeting between Witkoff and Aliyev.

This was the second memorandum of understanding to be signed by SOCAR and ExxonMobil in 2025, the first being signed in early June during Ardill’s visit to Baku.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

At the time, Ardill met with Aliyev, with whom he discussed ‘ExxonMobil’s long-standing presence in Azerbaijan, including its participation as a shareholder in the Azeri–Chirag–Guneshli (ACG) project’, which accounts for a majority of Azerbaijan’s petroleum exports.

According to a statement published by the president’s website about the meeting in June, the document ‘focused on developing Azerbaijan’s oil and gas potential’.

ExxonMobil holds a 6.79% stake in the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and is also a partner in the ACG complex, which transports its output through the BTC.

SOCAR’s Najaf and Jabbarov additionally met with Stephanie Bednarek, the Vice President of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and Dan Negrea, a senior adviser and to the president and chair of the US Export–Import Bank.

This latest document was signed during Aliyev’s visit to Washington to meet with Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for historic peace talks later the same day.

On Tuesday, Jabbarov met with the US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Emily Carlon in Baku to discuss economic, trade, energy, investment, and transport cooperation between their countries.

A statement on the meeting issued by the Economy Ministry said that they additionally discussed Azerbaijan’s position as a ‘reliable energy partner’ and the prospects of the Middle Corridor, a commonly used term for a route connecting Asia to Europe.

Pashinyan and Aliyev arrive in Washington for talks with Trump
The two leaders will have bilateral conversations with President Donald Trump, as well as a joint press conference on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
OC Media

Azerbaijan
The United States
Azerbaijan–US Relations
Aytan Farhadova
An experienced journalist, Aytan has worked with Azerbaijani, regional, and international media. Formerly with Meydan TV, she now lives in Georgia, where she focuses on investigative journalism, covering topics such as government accountability and domestic violence.

In Georgia, a police officer’s cheek ranks above all

Mikheil Gvadzabia

The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 08 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

