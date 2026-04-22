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Baku to host UFC fights through 2028 after signing multi-year deal

by Nate Ostiller
UFC President and CEO Dana White (left) and Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov (right) at the signing ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2026. Official photo.
UFC President and CEO Dana White (left) and Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov (right) at the signing ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2026. Official photo.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has signed a deal with the Azerbaijani government and the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company that will see fights being held in Baku through 2028. The agreement follows the UFC’s 2025 debut in the country at Baku Crystal Hall, an event that drew some 14,000 attendees.

The next fight under the newly-inked deal will be held at Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena on 27 June.

UFC President and CEO Dana White took part in the signing ceremony in Las Vegas along with Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov and BCC CEO Magsud Farzullayev, the state-run media outlet Azertac reported on Monday.

In comments at the ceremony, White said, ‘Baku is one of the best cities in the world to visit’.

‘It’s beautiful and home to some of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I was completely blown away when I visited last year. The hospitality was next level, and the fans were incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about the sport’, White added.

In turn, Gayibov said, ‘securing a multi-year partnership with UFC marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s strategy to solidify its status as a premier global sports destination. Our national fighters gain a prestigious platform to showcase their prowess on the international stage, competing before a passionate home crowd’.

The sentiment was echoed by Farzullayev, who said, ‘following the incredible sold-out reception of last year’s UFC debut, we are thrilled to extend our partnership and bring Fight Nights back to Baku’.

While the fight card has yet to be finalised, it is expected to feature a double-header headline match between Daghestani fighter Abusupiyan Magomedov and Polish fighter Michał Oleksiejczuk, as well as a second bout between Brazilian fighter Michel Pereira and another Daghestani, Shara Magomedov.

Sports and politics go hand-in-hand in Azerbaijan — according to a 2022 article by Eurasianet, at least 20 of the country’s sports organisations are headed by government officials. Indeed, President Ilham Aliyev himself heads the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee, while his wife and the first vice president Mehriban Aliyeva heads the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In addition, the country’s substantial oil revenues are put towards hosting expensive, international events, such as UEFA European Championship matches and the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix. In 2024, Armenpress wrote that unofficial reports suggested Baku had paid $34 million in 2016 and $57 million in 2023 for the right to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

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OC MediaAyman Eckford
Azerbaijan
Sport
MMA
Nate Ostiller
281 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

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