Brother of Armenia’s new Ambassador to US arrested on drug and weapons charges

Mkrtich Mkrtchyan, the brother of Narek Mkrtchyan, who was recently appointed as the new Armenian Ambassador to the US, has been arrested in Yerevan on drug and weapons charges.

RFE/RL reported, citing a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, that police had stopped a car in a suburb of Yerevan, after which the passenger immediately fled and threw a gun and a ‘powder-like substance’.

The driver, who turned out to be Mkrtich Mkrtchyan, was then arrested, although the police said no ‘prohibited items’ were found on his person.

The spokesperson said police are still looking for the passenger. A criminal case has been opened on illegal weapons and drug trafficking charges.

Narek Mkrtchyan told RFE/RL that he had just learned about the case Thursday afternoon.

‘In Armenia, whether it is my brother or someone else’s brother, everyone is equal before the law. There will be an investigation, the guilty will be identified, they will certainly be held accountable to the full extent of the law. As for my political team, my influence, neither my public status nor my current position can have any influence or interference. Therefore, follow the legal processes, I will follow them like you’, Narek Mkrtchyan said.

Following the departure of Lilit Makunts, who held the position of Armenian Ambassador to the US for four years, Narek Mkrtchyan was appointed to take the role in August 2025, having previously served as Labour Minister.