Media logo
Armenia

Brother of Armenia’s new Ambassador to US arrested on drug and weapons charges

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Armenian Ambassador to the US Narek Mkrtchyan. Official photo.
Armenian Ambassador to the US Narek Mkrtchyan. Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Mkrtich Mkrtchyan, the brother of Narek Mkrtchyan, who was recently appointed as the new Armenian Ambassador to the US, has been arrested in Yerevan on drug and weapons charges.

RFE/RL reported, citing a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, that police had stopped a car in a suburb of Yerevan, after which the passenger immediately fled and threw a gun and a ‘powder-like substance’.

The driver, who turned out to be Mkrtich Mkrtchyan, was then arrested, although the police said no ‘prohibited items’ were found on his person.

The spokesperson said police are still looking for the passenger. A criminal case has been opened on illegal weapons and drug trafficking charges.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Narek Mkrtchyan told RFE/RL that he had just learned about the case Thursday afternoon.

‘In Armenia, whether it is my brother or someone else’s brother, everyone is equal before the law. There will be an investigation, the guilty will be identified, they will certainly be held accountable to the full extent of the law. As for my political team, my influence, neither my public status nor my current position can have any influence or interference. Therefore, follow the legal processes, I will follow them like you’, Narek Mkrtchyan said.

Following the departure of Lilit Makunts, who held the position of Armenian Ambassador to the US for four years, Narek Mkrtchyan was appointed to take the role in August 2025, having previously served as Labour Minister.

Russia suspends movement of 100 Armenian lorries through its territory
The imported goods inside the lorries are reportedly allowed to be delivered via alternative means of transport.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Armenia–US Relations
The United States
Crime
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
175 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Brother of Armenia’s new Ambassador to US arrested on drug and weapons charges

Over 50% of Georgians blame Georgian Dream for possible EU visa suspension, survey finds

EU sanctions quietly extend to Azerbaijani refinery for processing Russian petrol

Daghestani court pays journalist $120 instead of $3,700 over unlawful detention

Thursday, 4 September 2025

Review | In the Land of Arto — a thoughtful exploration of Armenia’s past, present, and future

Georgian court acquits protester of drug charges

UK expands sanctions against Kadyrov’s mother and key ally

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 04 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org