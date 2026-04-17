Brother of Daghestani Health Minister arrested in COVID-19 rapid test embezzlement case

Former Daghestani MP Kirill Glazov, who is also the brother of Daghestan’s Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov, has been detained on suspicion of embezzling funds allocated for COVID-19 rapid tests.

Kirill Glazov will remain in a pre-trial detention centre until 13 June 2026 on charges of large-scale fraud.

Investigators believe the alleged scheme operated from November 2021 to March 2022. During this period, Kirill Glazov served as first deputy chair of the health committee and is alleged to have acted as part of a group, including a former adviser to the Daghestani Head Sergei Melikov and other participants, some of whom have not been identified.

According to the investigation, officials ensured the conclusion of state contracts for the supply of rapid tests and reagents at inflated prices. It is also alleged that more favourable commercial offers existed but were not taken into account when selecting the supplier. As a result, the regional budget suffered around ₽137 million ($1.8 million) in damages.

In February 2026, the Daghestani Parliament prematurely terminated Kirill Glazov’s powers as a MP. The decision was taken following a request from the Prosecutor’s Office, which cited violations of anti-corruption legislation, including issues related to asset declarations and conflicts of interest.

In particular, the MP purchased a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 in 2022 for ₽4 million ($52,000). However, a prosecutor’s inspection found that the total income of the elected official’s family would not have allowed such expenditure on a vehicle.

In addition, in the 2024 declaration, Kirill Glazov stated that he had purchased a BMW X7 for ₽6 million ($79,000). However, the vehicle actually cost ₽9.8 million ($129,000). Such underreported expenditure is, under the law, regarded as the provision of false information.

Signs of a conflict of interest were also identified. During a parliamentary session considering the appointment of Makhach Mugadzhirov to the position of auditor of the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Daghestan, Kirill Glazov voted in favour of his candidacy, while relatives of Mugadzhirov at different times were co-founders and managers of commercial organisations LLC MSB Holding and LLC Kaspetrosservice (‘Caspian petrol service’). In one of them — LLC Kaspetrosservice — Glazov served as deputy general director from 2021 to 2025.

The Prosecutor’s Office also found that the MP failed to notify his employer or prosecution about attempts to induce him to commit a corruption offence by a former deputy minister of health of the Republic of Daghestan.

It is separately noted that Glazov’s employment duties were largely formal in nature: with a monthly income of around ₽100,000 ($1,300), he was predominantly located outside the Republic of Daghestan.

Despite earlier reports of Kirill Glazov’s detention appearing in regional Telegram channels, the press service of the Daghestani Parliament stated at the time that he had only been invited for questioning and continued to carry out his duties as an MP.

Kirill Glazov previously worked as an assistant to Daghestani Head Sergei Melikov in the Federation Council. After Melikov became head of the republic, the Glazov family received new appointments: Kirill Glazov became a deputy, Yaroslav Glazov became a minister, and their sister Olga obtained a position in Daghestan’s permanent mission in Moscow.

