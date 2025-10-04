CEC records 34% voter turnout by 17:00

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has reported that almost 1.2 million people have cast their ballots as of 17:00, 34% of eligible voters.

CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani once again stated that the voting process was taking place in a ‘generally calm’ atmosphere, without ‘meaningful violations’.

The number of voters is lower than what was recorded in the last three local elections, as well as the October 2024 parliamentary elections, which saw a 51% voter turnout by 17:00.