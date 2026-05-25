Russia suspends sales of more Armenian goods ahead of election

Russia has suspended the sale of alcoholic beverages from several Armenian producers, claiming they do ‘not meet mandatory requirements’. Separately, Moscow has fully banned the import and sale of Armenian Jermuk mineral water and launched additional inspections of Armenian fruit and vegetable exports weeks before Armenia gears up for their 7 June parliamentary elections.

Russia has repeatedly been accused of using trade restrictions as a form of economic coercion against neighbouring countries, including Armenia.

On Saturday, Russian authorities announced that monitoring had found that alcoholic beverages produced by three Armenian factories ‘did not meet mandatory requirements’.

‘To prevent the sale of products that do not meet mandatory requirements, retailers and importers have been notified of the suspension of sales and the withdrawal of substandard alcoholic beverages from circulation’, the statement read, adding that the situation was under their ‘strict’ control.

The restrictions affect Armenian wine and brandy products manufactured by Vedia-Alco, Abovyan Brandy Factory, and Shahnazaryan Wine, and Brandy House.

After ‘temporary restrictions’ on Armenian flower exports entered into force on 22 May, Russian authorities announced that they were ‘recording problems’ with imports from Armenia ‘not only with flowers, but also with vegetables and fruits’.

Russia stated that inspections of Armenian businesses would continue for another week, after which a decision would be made.

Also on 22 May, Russia imposed ‘temporary sanitary measures’ fully suspending the import of Armenian Jermuk mineral water, claiming the product did not match the information provided on its label.

‘The water was found to contain excess levels of bicarbonate ions, chlorides, and sulfates. Misleading information about the medicinal properties of products can lead to ineffective treatment and deterioration of health’, Russian authorities claimed.

Earlier in May, Russia suspended the sale of Jermuk over alleged regulatory violations amid renewed tensions between Yerevan and Moscow, while also reopening a criminal case involving the company.

The economic pressure on Armenia has increased since the country took the unprecedented step of hosting two EU summits in Yerevan earlier in May, ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections. During an April meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Russia’s desire for the participation of ‘pro-Russian’ parties in the elections.

Alongside the latest restrictions, Russian officials have continued warning Armenia against deepening ties with the EU, including raising the prospect of higher gas prices should Armenia leave the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Armenia currently imports Russian gas at $177.5 per 1,000 cubic metres, while European gas prices exceed $600 per 1,000 cubic metres.

‘And if Armenia has decided to move toward a military-political bloc hostile to Russia, which the EU is now becoming, then, of course, this situation does not satisfy us’, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk stated on 22 May.

While Yerevan has never publicly expressed a desire to leave the bloc, it has repeatedly stated its interest in deepening ties with the EU, including the possibility of future EU membership.