Media logo
Georgian Dream’s purge

Former Georgian high-ranking intelligence officer detained on bribery charges

by Yousef Bardouka
Emzar Gagnidze, director of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the State Security Service, announcing the arrest of Levan Akhobadze. Official photo.
Emzar Gagnidze, director of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the State Security Service, announcing the arrest of Levan Akhobadze. Official photo.

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has arrested Levan Akhobadze, a former deputy chief of the agency, on bribery charges. Akhobadze is accused of demanding a ₾500,000 ($188,000) bribe in 2024 from an unnamed individual in exchange for helping secure the release of ₽40 million ($560,000) in undeclared cash that had been seized from the individual at the Russian border.

According to the SSG, Akhobadze allegedly facilitated the return of the funds and received ₾250,000 ($95,000) for his efforts.

The agency explained that according to Georgian legislation, the undeclared transport of transfer of cash over ₾100,000 ($38,000) through Georgian customs results in a fine of 10% of the value of the cash.

It said that the unnamed individual had applied to the Georgian Revenue Service to pay the fine and return his cash, but was refused a refund. Akhobadze then allegedly contacted the individual and promised to help return the money, making it possible for him to pay the 10% fine.

The SSG claimed that Akhobadze again contacted the individual and demanded a ₾500,000 ($188,000) bribe. The former head of the SSG at the time, Grigol Liluashvili, then requested half that amount.

Akhobadze could face between 11–15 years in prison if found guilty.

Liluashvili himself has been in detention since December 2025 on bribery charges.

He was detained alongside a number of former senior officials on corruption charges, including former Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and former Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze, as well as former deputy ministers and others.

Georgian Dream’s purge
Georgian Dream
Georgia
State Security Service of Georgia
Corruption
Yousef Bardouka
226 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Georgian high-ranking intelligence officer detained on bribery charges

Russian director who travelled to South Ossetia to screen pro-war documentary drowns in river

Russia suspends sales of more Armenian goods ahead of election

Azerbaijani police officer killed in drug bust near Iranian border

Lead of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party widens in new poll

Chechen resident punches man for jogging with his wife

Tether pledges a digital Lari and large-scale investment in Georgia

Turkish rail routes open for Armenian cargo

Show more
Our Newsletters

The paradoxical reopening of the Baku–Tbilisi railway

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 25 May 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks