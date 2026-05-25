Former Georgian high-ranking intelligence officer detained on bribery charges

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has arrested Levan Akhobadze, a former deputy chief of the agency, on bribery charges. Akhobadze is accused of demanding a ₾500,000 ($188,000) bribe in 2024 from an unnamed individual in exchange for helping secure the release of ₽40 million ($560,000) in undeclared cash that had been seized from the individual at the Russian border.

According to the SSG, Akhobadze allegedly facilitated the return of the funds and received ₾250,000 ($95,000) for his efforts.

The agency explained that according to Georgian legislation, the undeclared transport of transfer of cash over ₾100,000 ($38,000) through Georgian customs results in a fine of 10% of the value of the cash.

It said that the unnamed individual had applied to the Georgian Revenue Service to pay the fine and return his cash, but was refused a refund. Akhobadze then allegedly contacted the individual and promised to help return the money, making it possible for him to pay the 10% fine.

The SSG claimed that Akhobadze again contacted the individual and demanded a ₾500,000 ($188,000) bribe. The former head of the SSG at the time, Grigol Liluashvili, then requested half that amount.

Akhobadze could face between 11–15 years in prison if found guilty.

Liluashvili himself has been in detention since December 2025 on bribery charges.

He was detained alongside a number of former senior officials on corruption charges, including former Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and former Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze, as well as former deputy ministers and others.