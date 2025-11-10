Media logo
Cellfie Mobile launches Travel eSIM: connectivity abroad in just four clicks

by OC FORGE
eSim Georgia, 10.11.2025
eSim Georgia, 10.11.2025

Free access to Google Maps, WhatsApp, and Messenger — even after your data runs out.

11 November 2025 — Cellfie Mobile has unveiled a game-changing travel product for Georgian users: Travel eSIM, a simple and seamless way to stay connected abroad. Compatible with all mobile networks, Travel eSIM can be activated in just four clicks at roamingpass.ge, and offers free unlimited access to essential apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp, and Messenger — even after your data package is used up.

Whether you’re planning ahead or already abroad, activating your Travel eSIM is fast and easy. Designed with travellers in mind, four flexible packages are available — all of which include the free access to Google Maps, WhatsApp, and Messenger:

  • EuropePass 2GB — ₾15 ($6)
  • EuropePass 7GB — ₾40 ($15)
  • ContinentalPass 2GB — ₾20 ($7)
  • ContinentalPass 7GB — ₾60 ($22)

Once purchased, the eSIM is instantly activated and valid for 14 days or until the data is fully used up — whichever comes first. Payment options include credit/debit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience.

For more information, visit Cellfie.ge or follow Cellfie Mobile on:

Robin Fabbro

