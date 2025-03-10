Chechen and Daghestan authorities demand the unblocking of Telegram

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

The local blocking of Telegram in Chechnya is ‘unjustified and irrational,’ the region’s press Minister, Akhmed Dudaev, said on his Telegram channel, adding that he ‘called’ for the decision to be reconsidered.

Dudaev emphasised that restricting access to the messenger due to the actions of individual provocateurs was ineffective and suggested developing a strategy to combat negative phenomena on the platform without infringing on citizens’ rights to receive and disseminate information

Dudaev hinted at a possible biased attitude towards Chechnya and reminded that, according to official statistics, the republic is the safest region in the country.

It is unclear who exactly Dudaev was referring to as having a biased attitude, or who he was appealing to reverse the ban.

On 8 March 2025, Daghestan’s Minister of Digital Development Yuri Gamzatov officially confirmed the blocking of Telegram in the republic. According to him, this measure was taken at the federal level at the suggestion of law enforcement agencies after the antisemitic riots at Makhachkala airport in October 2023, when the messenger was used to coordinate the actions of the participants in the unrest. Gamzatov noted that Telegram may be unblocked in the future and suggested using alternative platforms.

However, just two days later, the Daghestan Ministry of Digital Development issued a statement on the need to reconsider the blocking decision. The ministry emphasised that the socio-political situation in the region is stable, and the prolonged blocking of Telegram creates inconvenience for residents and visitors to the republic. Special attention was paid to tourists, for whom access to familiar means of communication is an important factor of comfortable stay in the region

The Ministry expressed hope that the federal authorities will find a solution that will minimise the negative consequences of the blocking and ensure a balance between security and the rights of citizens to free communication.

Despite the ban, representatives of the authorities of Daghestan and Chechnya, including Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, continued to actively use Telegram to make official statements and communicate with the population. Thus, the heads of the republics and ministers published congratulations and appeals in their Telegram channels, despite the restrictions on access for ordinary users.







