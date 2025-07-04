Former MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov faces new scrutiny for tax delinquency

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed UFC champion and native of Daghestan, is once again under scrutiny from Russia’s Federal Tax Service (FTS). According to the Telegram channel SHOT, which is known to be linked to law enforcement officers, the FTS has issued him a new tax bill in the amount of ₽1.8 million ($23,000).

The FTS has not yet disclosed the specific reasons for this new debt, nor have Nurmagomedov and his representatives commented on the report. The information published by SHOT has not been confirmed by other sources.

In 2024, the FTS froze Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts due to outstanding tax payments, penalties, and fines. At that time, the total debt amounted to ₽302 million ($3.8 million). In addition to the account freezes, court bailiffs seized assets belonging to the athlete worth ₽79 million ($1 million). This debt was later paid off, and enforcement proceedings were closed.

Financial difficulties have also affected several organisations connected to Nurmagomedov. These include his MMA promotion company Eagle FC, his charitable foundation, and the travel agency Hikmet Travel, which was shut down in 2022 after the FTS found irregularities in its official documentation.

In November 2024, reports also emerged about the freezing of accounts of two other organisations associated with Nurmagomedov — the Football Ball Museum and the Foundation for the Development of Education, Sport, and Social Initiatives. There has been no public update on the unfreezing of the museum's accounts, although it continues to operate. The foundation’s accounts were reportedly unfrozen in January.

Nurmagomedov, 36, ended his professional career in October 2020 after defeating American fighter Justin Gaethje in the second round of UFC 254. He retired undefeated with a record of 29 wins, becoming the first fighter in UFC lightweight history to retire with a perfect record.

In April 2018, he won the UFC lightweight title by defeating American Al Iaquinta. Nurmagomedov’s most famous fight came later that year when he defeated Irish fighter Conor McGregor — a bout that generated over $200 million in revenue, becoming the most profitable in MMA history.

Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has focused on business and coaching. In 2021, he was named ‘Fighter of the Year’ by ESPN's ESPY Awards, and in 2022, he became the first Russian to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.