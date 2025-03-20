Chechen authorities conceal information about Kadyrov’s daughters’ businesses

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

In March 2025, details about the two daughters of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov — Aishat and Tabarik Kadyrova — were removed from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL). Previously, both held key positions in multiple companies. Aishat Kadyrova was the owner of LLC Chechen Mineral Waters and the fashion house Firdaws, while Tabarik Kadyrova was the general director of LLC Omikron 96.

According to data from the Kontur.Focus service (used to check information on legal entities), on 20 March, applications for amendments to the founding documents were submitted for Chechen Mineral Waters, Firdaws, and LLC Omikron 96. The following day, the EGRUL extracts displayed the note: ‘Access to information is restricted’ under the section related to information about the founders.

The Russian independent media outlet Verstka reported these changes on Monday.

The decision to conceal these records came after reports that Aishat Kadyrova had been named as the owner of the Chechen Mineral Waters plant, which holds assets worth more than ₽3 billion ($36 million). The plant previously belonged to the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, but in February 2022 — ten days before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — it was transferred to two individuals with alleged ties to the Kadyrov family.

By 2023, the company’s assets exceeded ₽3.1 billion ($37 million, and its revenue reached ₽1.4 billion ($17 million), more than doubling over the previous five years. That same year, the plant became the largest exporter in the Chechen Republic.

Ownership was transferred to Aishat Kadyrova on 11 March 2025.

According to Russian legislation, since 2019, companies that have come under sanctions or that are registered in Russian-occupied Crimea have been allowed to restrict access to their EGRUL data. In 2023, this mechanism was expanded: so that companies under risk of falling under sanctions may also conceal their records. A special non-public list of over 10,000 entities has been formed for this purpose. Companies can be added to this list either at the request of their owners or by a government decision.

Both Aishat and Tabarik Kadyrova are under sanctions imposed by multiple countries, including the US and Japan. The Firdaws fashion house is also included in the US sanctions list.

In February 2025, Aishat Kadyrova announced her resignation as Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic, stating that the role was ‘better suited for a strong man.’ She declared her intention to focus on business, particularly on expanding the Firdaws fashion house.

Tabarik Kadyrova previously served as general director of Omikron 96, a company engaged in the restaurant and catering industry, including full-service restaurants, cafeterias, fast food, and self-service restaurants. Information about her current activities and the reasons for concealing her data in EGRUL is unavailable in open sources.

Aishat Kadyrova, 26, was appointed Deputy Minister of Culture of Chechnya in 2020, promoted to Minister of Culture in 2021, and remained in the role until autumn 2023, when she became Deputy Premier of Chechnya, overseeing the social sector. She holds the title of ‘Honoured Worker of Culture’ and has been awarded the Medal of the Order ‘For Merit to the Fatherland’ (2nd Class), the ‘Human Rights Defender’ medal, and the ‘For Merit to the Chechen Republic’ medal.

Last year, 19-year-old Tabarik Kadyrova received the ‘For Merit to the Chechen Republic’ medal for her contributions to ‘entrepreneurial development and the region’s investment appeal.’ Officially, she owns 12 commercial companies, including Grozny Taxi, which saw a loss of ₽22 million ($260,000) in 2023.



