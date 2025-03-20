​​Kadyrov’s eldest daughter becomes sole owner of Chechnya’s largest mineral water company

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

Aishat Kadyrova, 26 — the eldest daughter of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov — has become the sole owner of Chechen Mineral Waters, a company that produces soft drinks.

According to Kontur.Focus, a service that provides public data on various businesses, the company was signed over to Kadyrova on 11 March, 12 days after she left her post as deputy chair of the Chechen government administration.

Chechen Mineral Waters was founded in 2007 and was originally owned by a public foundation named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first president of Chechnya and the father of Ramzan Kadyrov.

In February 2022, 10 days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company was signed over to Ruslan Degiev and Beksolt Sadulaev, neither of whom have a record as business owners or entrepreneurs. Degiev previously lived in Akhmat-Yurt, Kadyrov’s native village, however, suggesting he was close to the Kadyrov family.

Chechen Mineral Waters produces a variety of beverages, including lemonades, juices, and iced teas under the STOM brand. In 2023, the company’s assets exceeded ₽3.1 billion ($38 million) and revenue reached ₽1.4 billion ($17 million), more than double the figures of the previous five years. In the same year, the company became Chechnya’s largest exporter.

In November 2022, Kadyrov visited the plant and noted the ‘perfect cleanliness’ at the enterprise. He emphasised that the company's products were represented in major federal retail chains, as well as in other North Caucasian republics.

Who is Aishat Kadyrova?

Kadyrova began her career in the civil service in 2020, when she became Chechnya’s First Deputy Minister of Culture. In 2021, she became head of this department, and in 2023, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, in charge of social affairs.

For her work, she was honoured with a number of awards, including the Order of Kadyrov; the Medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, Second Class; and the Medal of Merit for the Chechen Republic.

Kadyrova announced her resignation as Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs on 27 February 2025. In a statement on Instagram, she said the job was ‘more suitable for a strong man’ and expressed her intention to focus on business projects, including a return to running the Firdaws fashion house, which she has owned since 2018.

Both Kadyrova and her fashion house Firdaws are on the sanctions lists of the US, the EU, and Japan.







