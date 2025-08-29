Media logo
Chechnya

Chechen marriage registry offices call for cooperation with clergy to curb divorce fraud

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
The palace of marriages in Grozny. Photo: chechnyatoday.com
The palace of marriages in Grozny. Photo: chechnyatoday.com

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Civil registry offices (ZAGS) in Chechnya have appealed to the local Spiritual Administration of Muslims (DUM) for assistance in verifying divorces following reports of widespread divorce fraud.

Their stated aim is to prevent the formal registration of divorces carried out in order to obtain social benefits. This was announced at a meeting in the Ministry of Finance by the Deputy Mufti of Chechnya, Adam Ilyasov.

Ilyasov explained that the spiritual administration is already involved in checking every divorce certificate, inviting the former spouses themselves to confirm the dissolution of the marriage.

According to the authorities, this helps to avoid ‘unjustified budget spending’ and promote the preservation of traditional family values.

During the meeting, it was also announced that a ‘comprehensive action plan’ would be developed to strengthen family institutions and optimise budgetary spending, although details of the plan have not yet been disclosed.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Demographic specialists note that in the North Caucasus, including in Chechnya, residents often formally dissolve their marriage while continuing to live together in order for the wife to receive financial support, which results in distorted divorce statistics.

In 2025, social benefits in Chechnya were set at a maximum of ₽17,024 ($220). Payments can reach up to 100% of this amount per child per month — a significant sum in a region known for high unemployment. When a divorce occurs, the family’s real income is recalculated — and if it falls below the subsistence minimum, the woman can qualify for state support.

According to data published on Thursday, in Chechnya there are 2,069 divorces for every 1,000 marriages. In some months, the ratio is even higher: for example, in February, there were three divorces for every one marriage.

By comparison, the national average in Russia is approximately 70 divorces per 100 marriages, according to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service.

To counter this trend, since 2017, the region has introduced a commission for the harmonisation of marital and family relations and the reunification of families established on the initiative of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. The commission helps reconcile couples whose relationships have broken down for minor reasons.

According to official reports published last week, by the end of July 2025 the commission had identified 5,877 divorced couples and reunited 2,867 married couples raising 5,140 children. At the same time, more than 6,021 underage children continue to live in divorced families — 4,028 with fathers and 1,993 with mothers.

In 2023, RFE/RL reported that women in Chechnya seeking divorce often face pressure from authorities and religious leaders.

Back in 2012, Kadyrov turned his attention to the issue of divorces, proposing the development of a programme aimed at resolving marital disputes.

‘We have managed to reconcile blood feuds — we’ll manage this issue too’, he declared.

Chechnya has the highest divorce rates in Russia in 2025
Experts suggest that many of the divorces may be fictitious, aimed at gaining access to increased social benefits for children.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova

Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
315 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Around 30 detained after alleged group rape of 13-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

Chechen marriage registry offices call for cooperation with clergy to curb divorce fraud

Pashinyan claims that Armenia ‘won’ the arbitration case against tycoon Karapetyan

Georgian Dream MP Tsulukiani threatens legal action over rumours of ‘second marriage’

Armenia and Pakistan to consider establishing diplomatic relations

Georgia’s Imedi TV brands protective gear as proof of NGO ‘violence’

Russian missile strike damages Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, again

Chechnya orders fivefold reduction in instruction hours for Chechen language in schools

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 29 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org