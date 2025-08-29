Chechen marriage registry offices call for cooperation with clergy to curb divorce fraud

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Civil registry offices (ZAGS) in Chechnya have appealed to the local Spiritual Administration of Muslims (DUM) for assistance in verifying divorces following reports of widespread divorce fraud.

Their stated aim is to prevent the formal registration of divorces carried out in order to obtain social benefits. This was announced at a meeting in the Ministry of Finance by the Deputy Mufti of Chechnya, Adam Ilyasov.

Ilyasov explained that the spiritual administration is already involved in checking every divorce certificate, inviting the former spouses themselves to confirm the dissolution of the marriage.

According to the authorities, this helps to avoid ‘unjustified budget spending’ and promote the preservation of traditional family values.

During the meeting, it was also announced that a ‘comprehensive action plan’ would be developed to strengthen family institutions and optimise budgetary spending, although details of the plan have not yet been disclosed.

Demographic specialists note that in the North Caucasus, including in Chechnya, residents often formally dissolve their marriage while continuing to live together in order for the wife to receive financial support, which results in distorted divorce statistics.

In 2025, social benefits in Chechnya were set at a maximum of ₽17,024 ($220). Payments can reach up to 100% of this amount per child per month — a significant sum in a region known for high unemployment. When a divorce occurs, the family’s real income is recalculated — and if it falls below the subsistence minimum, the woman can qualify for state support.

According to data published on Thursday, in Chechnya there are 2,069 divorces for every 1,000 marriages. In some months, the ratio is even higher: for example, in February, there were three divorces for every one marriage.

By comparison, the national average in Russia is approximately 70 divorces per 100 marriages, according to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service.

To counter this trend, since 2017, the region has introduced a commission for the harmonisation of marital and family relations and the reunification of families established on the initiative of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. The commission helps reconcile couples whose relationships have broken down for minor reasons.

According to official reports published last week, by the end of July 2025 the commission had identified 5,877 divorced couples and reunited 2,867 married couples raising 5,140 children. At the same time, more than 6,021 underage children continue to live in divorced families — 4,028 with fathers and 1,993 with mothers.

In 2023, RFE/RL reported that women in Chechnya seeking divorce often face pressure from authorities and religious leaders.

Back in 2012, Kadyrov turned his attention to the issue of divorces, proposing the development of a programme aimed at resolving marital disputes.

‘We have managed to reconcile blood feuds — we’ll manage this issue too’, he declared.