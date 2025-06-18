Media logo
Chechnya

Chechen state TV broadcasts apology from local woman accused of 'witchcraft'

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Zara Yakhyaeva. Screengrab from video.
Zara Yakhyaeva. Screengrab from video.

Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power.

Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you.

Become a member

Zara Yakhyaeva, a resident of Chechnya’s Kurchaloy district, her son Magomed, and several women who allegedly sought occult services from her were taken to the local police station, according to a report aired on 16 June by the state-run TV channel ‘Grozny’.

Journalists from the channel referred to Yakhyaeva as a ‘witch’, accusing her of using ‘magical’ services to deceive local residents. The broadcast included a segment showing Adam Elzhurkaev, head of the Centre for Islamic Medicine, delivering a reprimand in Chechen. He presented ‘evidence’ of witchcraft in the form of beads, children’s toys, sweets, keychains, and pieces of soap. Elzhurkaev claimed that such ‘witches’ had no faith, conscience, or reason, and accused them of defrauding the population.

The report also featured three women identified as Yakhyaeva’s clients, who allegedly requested love spells, good-luck charms, the removal of energy blockages, and the breaking of marriages. One woman asked for help marrying off her three sons, another wanted to find out whether her daughter-in-law would return home.

Yakhyaeva was shown ‘confessing’ and ‘repenting for her misdeeds’ on camera, pledging to stop her alleged witchcraft. Her son Magomed also made a public statement, with the journalists noting that he ‘shared responsibility for the offence’.

At the end of the broadcast, state journalist Radzhab Yasadov stated that ‘the republic’s leadership will not stop until the number of witches approaches zero’.

The campaign against occult practices in Chechnya began in 2013 on the initiative of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov. Dozens of people were detained at the time, some of whom went missing. The campaign has included combating ‘shaitanism’ — a term often used to describe practices deemed un-Islamic or superstitious. In past years, several individuals accused of sorcery have been coerced into publicly confessing and apologising, often under duress and in humiliating conditions. Those deemed ‘witches’ are typically made to ask forgiveness ‘from the entire Chechen people’ on state television.

In 2019, the persecution resumed with renewed vigour. State media regularly published stories in which the detainees publicly repented of practising witchcraft. Elzhurkaev played a key role in these events, holding detainees to public accountability.

After a brief hiatus, Yakhyaeva is now the third woman in several months to be subjected to such a televised ‘re-education session’.

In 2021, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom drew attention to the practice of public apologies in Chechnya, recommending sanctions against the republic’s Minister of Press and Information, Akhmed Dudaev, who previously headed the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

Chechen state TV broadcasts ‘educational conversation’ with alleged ‘witch’
A 70-year-old woman has been publicly shamed on air after being accused of practising witchcraft.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
209 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Chechen state TV broadcasts apology from local woman accused of 'witchcraft'

Billionaire Samvel Karapetyan charged with ‘usurping power’ following pro-church statement

Georgian authorities demand ‘personal data’ of beneficiaries of five civil society groups

Jailed opposition leader Gvaramia re-summoned to Georgian Dream commision

Georgia will ‘not burden’ OSCE with observing October local elections

Opinion | The Azerbaijani government will want no part in a war in Iran

Chechnya donates over $500 million for invasion efforts in Ukraine

Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 18 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org