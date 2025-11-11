Chechen woman murdered in front of three-year old daughter in France, reportedly by ex-husband

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Chechen native Larisa Arsanukaeva, a 39-year-old mother of seven children, was murdered in front of her three-year-old daughter in Nice, France. Media reports have indicated that the suspect, who was detained at the scene, was her estranged ex-husband, Bashir Alibiev, also from Chechnya. During the attack, Arsanukaeva’s 17-year-old daughter was also severely wounded as she attempted to protect her mother.

The murder occurred on 4 November, but has still not been widely reported on in the media.

Local media in Nice reported that police arrived on the scene after being alerted by a deliveryperson, who heard sounds of an altercation.

When they arrived at Arsanukaeva’s apartment, they found Alibiev holding the couple’s three-year-old daughter while Ansanukaeva and their 17-year-old daughter lay bleeding from severe knife wounds on the floor.

Police arrested 47-year-old Alibiev and performed first aid on Arsanukaeva and her older daughter, but Arsanukaeva died on the scene. Her older daughter was taken to the hospital with knife wounds to her neck and face.

Local media reported that the suspect — apparently Alibiev — has been charged with spousal murder and attempted murder.

French police at the scene of the crime. Photo: Dylan Meiffret/Nice-Matin.

Later, details emerged that Alibiev and Arsanukaeva had split years before, and that Alibiev had taken custody of five of their seven children. Reportedly, the whole family lived in France. It is unclear when they moved there from Chechnya.

Alibiev has a long history of being physically and emotionally abusive, friends and acquaintances of Arsanukaeva told RFE/RL.

Moreover, Alibiev had previously been arrested in 2023 for spousal abuse in France, but the charges were ultimately dropped, a local prosecutor in Nice said. The following year, he was granted custody of five of their children.

Chechen Telegram channels claimed that Alibiev had primarily sought custody so he could claim additional childcare-related benefits from the government.

Arsanukaeva had reportedly told her friends that Alibiev was repeatedly threatening her, and that she had contacted the police on several occasions, but to no avail.

An anonymous source told RFE/RL that Alibiev claimed his father had previously held a high-ranking position in the Chechen government, which made him feel untouchable and emboldened. The source added that Alibiev’s parents had allegedly justified and even supported their son’s violent abuse of his wife.

On 8 November, hundreds joined a rally for Arsanukaeva, calling for the authorities to punish Alibiev to the fullest extent of the law and for increased awareness of domestic violence that Chechen women face.