Chechnya threatens to publicly shame bloggers on TV for insulting republic

Chechnya’s National Policy and Press Minister Akhmed Dudaev has said that regional authorities will start publicly shaming bloggers through state-owned media should they portray the republic in a ‘negative light’.

Dudaev made the announcement in Chechen through his Telegram channel on Thursday.

In the video, translated by RFE/RL, Dudaev spoke about a forum for bloggers and content creators titled ‘Facets of Content’, which took place in Grozny in late December. The event was attended by senior Chechen officials, including Prime Minister Magomed Daudov, Culture Minister Isa Ibragimov, and Mufti Salah Mezhiev, in addition to heads of municipalities and district police departments.

According to Dudaev, bloggers at the forum were told that they bear responsibility for their influence on audiences, that they must respect the ‘customs of the Chechen people’, take into account the interests of the younger generation, and set a ‘worthy example within the framework of national traditions’. The minister also noted that some attendees had travelled to Grozny from outside the republic.

In his address, Dudaev said the authorities were prepared to take tougher measures against those who ignored the warnings.

‘If, after our warnings, we are portrayed in a negative light, shown in a vulgar and uncultured way, and such materials are filmed and posted online, then we will act as follows: we will invite such bloggers here and produce reports and features about them on state television, in newspapers, and across all media outlets’, the minister said.

According to Dudaev, in such reports the authorities would say that these individuals ‘bring shame’ on the Chechen people, ‘do not know honour and dignity’, and ‘do not respect the Muslim religion’.

He added that, in his view, Chechen bloggers have ‘no reason for misunderstanding’, as work with them is carried out ‘almost every day’ and they have been ‘sufficiently informed in detail’ of the authorities’ requirements. Dudaev also said that attempts to regulate content published by Chechens would continue in 2026.

This latest warning by Dudaev falls into a broader context of public campaigns conducted by the Chechen authorities against various groups.

In recent years, the republic’s state television has repeatedly aired programmes featuring people accused by officials of ‘providing occult services’, witchcraft, or fortune-telling. In these broadcasts, those individuals are publicly shamed, made to repent, and to declare that they are abandoning such activities. Officials explain these measures as a fight against ‘immoral phenomena’ and as protection of traditional values.

Similar demands have previously been made of entrepreneurs. The Chechen authorities have repeatedly said that business owners must adhere to norms of ‘traditional morality’, including requirements related to appearance, the design of premises, and the range of services offered. In some cases, entrepreneurs have been publicly criticised in state media or summoned for ‘preventive talks’ over activities that officials say do not correspond to ‘Chechen customs’.

In addition, on 7 January, MP from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov said it was necessary to continue monitoring people from the republic living outside Chechnya, including in other regions of Russia and abroad. According to him, such work is carried out through diaspora communities, public associations and religious structures, and is aimed at ‘preserving traditional values’ and ‘spiritual and moral upbringing’.



