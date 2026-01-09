Media logo
Chechnya

Chechnya threatens to publicly shame bloggers on TV for insulting republic

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Akhmed Dudaev. Screengrab from video.
Akhmed Dudaev. Screengrab from video.

Support independent journalism this holiday season —

and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026.

Become a member
25% OFF

Chechnya’s National Policy and Press Minister Akhmed Dudaev has said that regional authorities will start publicly shaming bloggers through state-owned media should they portray the republic in a ‘negative light’.

Dudaev made the announcement in Chechen through his Telegram channel on Thursday.

In the video, translated by RFE/RL, Dudaev spoke about a forum for bloggers and content creators titled ‘Facets of Content’, which took place in Grozny in late December. The event was attended by senior Chechen officials, including Prime Minister Magomed Daudov, Culture Minister Isa Ibragimov, and Mufti Salah Mezhiev, in addition to heads of municipalities and district police departments.

According to Dudaev, bloggers at the forum were told that they bear responsibility for their influence on audiences, that they must respect the ‘customs of the Chechen people’, take into account the interests of the younger generation, and set a ‘worthy example within the framework of national traditions’. The minister also noted that some attendees had travelled to Grozny from outside the republic.

In his address, Dudaev said the authorities were prepared to take tougher measures against those who ignored the warnings.

‘If, after our warnings, we are portrayed in a negative light, shown in a vulgar and uncultured way, and such materials are filmed and posted online, then we will act as follows: we will invite such bloggers here and produce reports and features about them on state television, in newspapers, and across all media outlets’, the minister said.

According to Dudaev, in such reports the authorities would say that these individuals ‘bring shame’ on the Chechen people, ‘do not know honour and dignity’, and ‘do not respect the Muslim religion’.

He added that, in his view, Chechen bloggers have ‘no reason for misunderstanding’, as work with them is carried out ‘almost every day’ and they have been ‘sufficiently informed in detail’ of the authorities’ requirements. Dudaev also said that attempts to regulate content published by Chechens would continue in 2026.

This latest warning by Dudaev falls into a broader context of public campaigns conducted by the Chechen authorities against various groups.

In recent years, the republic’s state television has repeatedly aired programmes featuring people accused by officials of ‘providing occult services’, witchcraft, or fortune-telling. In these broadcasts, those individuals are publicly shamed, made to repent, and to declare that they are abandoning such activities. Officials explain these measures as a fight against ‘immoral phenomena’ and as protection of traditional values.

Similar demands have previously been made of entrepreneurs. The Chechen authorities have repeatedly said that business owners must adhere to norms of ‘traditional morality’, including requirements related to appearance, the design of premises, and the range of services offered. In some cases, entrepreneurs have been publicly criticised in state media or summoned for ‘preventive talks’ over activities that officials say do not correspond to ‘Chechen customs’.

In addition, on 7 January, MP from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov said it was necessary to continue monitoring people from the republic living outside Chechnya, including in other regions of Russia and abroad. According to him, such work is carried out through diaspora communities, public associations and religious structures, and is aimed at ‘preserving traditional values’ and ‘spiritual and moral upbringing’.

Delimkhanov announces plans to ‘focus on’ traditions amongst Chechens outside Chechnya
At the same time, he refused requests from human rights defenders to intervene in the case of Seda Suleymanova, who was abducted by her relatives
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova


Description of image
Description of image
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Elizaveta Chukharova
490 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Chechnya threatens to publicly shame bloggers on TV for insulting republic

Friday 9 January 2026

Delimkhanov announces plans to ‘focus on’ traditions amongst Chechens outside Chechnya

Papuashvili urges Georgians to listen to the Church instead of Brussels

Zelenskyi suggests the US oust Kadyrov like it did Maduro

Georgian police detain three in two Kvemo Kartli killings

Thursday, 8 January 2025

Azerbaijan detains former customs chief in tobacco smuggling case

Show more
Our Newsletters

Fighting for the paws-ibility of Georgia’s European future

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 09 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org