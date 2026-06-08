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CIS observers assess elections as ‘open and competitive’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have assessed the Armenian elections as ‘open and competitive’.

‘The mission did not identify any violations that could have affected the election results’, mission head Nurlan Seitimov stated on Monday afternoon.

Based on their observations across Armenia, the mission noted that individual shortcomings recorded were technical in nature and were promptly addressed.

‘The technical equipment generally functioned without interruption. A video surveillance system was used in the overwhelming majority of polling stations. The vote-counting process was conducted in accordance with the requirements of electoral legislation’, Seitimov said.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
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A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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