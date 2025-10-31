Commander of Armenia’s Police Troops dismissed

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Major General Hayk Babayan has been dismissed from his post as Commander of Armenia’s Police Troops and Deputy Chief of Police, following a presidential decree issued on 31 October on the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

No reason for the decision or the possible successor have yet been announced.

Babayan had led the internal security troops since 2020, during the widespread political unrest, post-war instability, and repeated anti-government protests. He was promoted to major general in 2024, having overseen riot-control and border-security operations that drew both government praise and opposition criticism.

The Police Troops — military-type formations within the Interior Ministry — have long served as Armenia’s primary force for public-order enforcement and internal stability. Under Babayan, they were heavily deployed during demonstrations in Yerevan and during tense moments along the country’s borders.

Human-rights groups and opposition lawmakers have frequently accused the troops for using disproportionate force and politically motivated detentions, while officials have defended their actions as necessary to prevent violence and preserve order.

The timing of Babayan’s removal has prompted speculation of a broader security reshuffle ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Babayan’s tenure also coincided with the early stages of a planned reform to reorganise the Police Troops into a more professional ‘Police Guard’, intended to streamline training, equipment, and oversight. It remains unclear whether his departure will affect the pace of those reforms.