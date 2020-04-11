Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Georgia quarantines Lentekhi district

11 April 2020 OC Media
Checkpoint in Lentekhi. Photo: MIA.
1min ago
11/04/2020

Summary

 

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

11 Apr 2020, 09:30

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 11 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

A doctor in Georgia has been accused of sexually harassing a woman in quarantine during a medical examination. According to women’s rights group Sapari, the male doctor touched her inappropriately and suggested that the alleged victim fully undress so he could check her lungs.

Armenia’s Ministry of Health announced last night that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is now doubling every ten days compared to the previous rate of doubling every seven days. 

According to the Ministry, if this trend continues, on 19 April, there will be 1,800 confirmed cases and the number may reach 3,600 by 29 April. 

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance has allocated ₼1.7 million ($1 million) for preserving the jobs and paying the salaries of employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry also transferred ₼637,000 ($374000) to the bank accounts of 533 private micro-entrepreneurs engaged in areas that suffered losses due to the pandemic.  

Low-income families and low-income individuals living alone in Krasnodar Krai will receive a lump-sum payment of ₽5,000 ($68) from the regional government to help them with economic difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Large low-income families will receive ₽10,000 ($136).

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

