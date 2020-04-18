Coronavirus live updates | Patriarchate claims ‘clergy exempted from transportation ban on easter’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 18 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

In Georgia, The ban on transportation with private vehicles will not apply to clergy and church personnel, the Georgian Patriarchate announced in a statement published yesterday.

The nationwide ban on driving private vehicles began on 17 April, at 12:00, and will last until 21 April.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov has declared a strict quarantine this weekend and has forbidden everyone, except doctors, employees of utility companies, emergency services, and those who have special passes from the authorities from leaving their homes.

A joint statement by Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry and The Prosecutor General’s office released on Thursday, reports that Niyaz Niftiyev, a journalist and a member of the Board of the Press Council, who is also a chair of the Binagadi village municipality of Baku, has been detained by Azerbaijani police for selling 431 fake documents that allowed free movement during the quarantine regime.

