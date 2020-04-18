Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Patriarchate claims ‘clergy exempted from transportation ban on easter’

18 April 2020 OC Media
On 17 March, priests in mobile ‘blessmobiles’ drove through Tbilisi’s streets spraying holy water to combat the novel coronavirus. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
3min ago
18/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

18 Apr 2020, 09:30

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 18 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In Georgia, The ban on transportation with private vehicles will not apply to clergy and church personnel, the Georgian Patriarchate announced in a statement published yesterday. 

The nationwide ban on driving private vehicles began on 17 April, at 12:00, and will last until 21 April. 

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov has declared a strict quarantine this weekend and has forbidden everyone, except doctors, employees of utility companies, emergency services, and those who have special passes from the authorities from leaving their homes.

A joint statement by Azerbaijan’s  Interior Ministry and The Prosecutor General’s office released on Thursday, reports that Niyaz Niftiyev, a journalist and a member of the Board of the Press Council, who is also a chair of the Binagadi village municipality of Baku, has been detained by Azerbaijani police for selling 431 fake documents that allowed free movement during the quarantine regime.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Related Posts

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims
Social work

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims

Coronavirus live updates | Patriarchate claims ‘clergy exempted from transportation ban on easter’
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Patriarchate claims ‘clergy exempted from transportation ban on easter’

Humanitarian situation in Akhalgori ‘extremely alarming’
south ossetia

Humanitarian situation in Akhalgori ‘extremely alarming’

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us