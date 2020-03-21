Coronavirus live updates | 21 March

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 21 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia grounded all flights in and out of the country except for those operated by Georgian Airways. Georgia banned entry to foreign citizens on 16 March.

After deliberating for over 8 hours the Georgian Orthodox Church’s ruling Holy Synod decided not to change the practice of using a common spoon for Holy Communion, despite warnings from health officials.

Despite no cases of the virus being confirmed in the North Caucasus, telegram channel ‘SKFO Telegraph’ reported that 1,600 people are under quarantine.

Russia pledged to send more medical aid to Abkhazia to counter the virus.

Azerbaijan placed non-essential government employees on paid leave.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: