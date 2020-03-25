Coronavirus live updates | First confirmed case in Chechnya

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

Armenia launches coronavirus app

Armenia’s government has launched a new app to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The app includes a questionnaire (near 15 questions) about the users’ current health. Based on the answers, epidemiologists will be able to identify possible infected citizens and decide if further action is necessary.

The app will soon be available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Meanwhile, the questionnaire can be filled out online through the app’s website.

Armenia halts inter-regional transport

The State Commission on the State of Emergency has announced that all public transportation between Armenia’s provinces (marzes) will be halted until 31 March.

Armenian court cases may go online

The Armenian Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), a judicial oversight body, has announced that all court cases could take place remotely online (with the consent of participants).

The SJC is also encouraging judges to postpone cases unless they are urgent.

Utility companies in Nalchik warn elderly people to stay at home

The Nalchik city administration has asked utility companies to warn older people not to leave their homes.

They said older people should apply to the republic’s anti-coronavirus HQ and volunteer organisations to arrange food and medicine delivery to their homes, Caucasian Knot reports.

Armenia cases rise to 265

According to the Armenian Unified Infocenter, the country’s coronavirus cases have risen by 16, bringing the total number to 265. So far, 16 have recovered. There are no deaths.

Kabardino-Balkaria deploys National Guard

Region-Online reports that from today, the Russian National Guard will be on duty around the clock at the infection centre in Nalchik, where two people are currently hospitalised with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19.

There are 540 people in the republic in self-isolation after returning from abroad. Twenty-five people have been hospitalised with suspected coronavirus.

North Ossetia self isolates more returnees

Region-Online has reported that 5 residents of the Republic of North Ossetia who arrived from abroad yesterday were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Vladikavkaz.

They were tested however the coronavirus was not confirmed and they were sent home for 14 days of self-isolation. There are 345 people in self-isolation in North Ossetia currently; no cases of coronavirus have been detected yet.

First confirmed case in Chechnya

The test results of one of the three residents who returned to the republic from abroad have confirmed a diagnosis of Covid-19. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel that ‘all measures have been taken to identify persons with whom he could be in contact’.

The test results for the two other residents are still unknown.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 25 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia went into full lockdown as confirmed cases hit 249. For at least a week, much stricter restrictions on freedom of movement will be implemented. Leaving home will be allowed only for essential purposes such as shopping for groceries. Those venturing outside may be asked their purpose, asked to fill out a form, and to show their ID to authorities.

Georgia is planning to utilise quick tests for Covid-19 in the city of Marneuli, which is currently under quarantine. According to Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, these tests identify the virus the same day as the test is taken or the day after at the latest.

In Azerbaijan, as the country has declared a ‘special quarantine regime’, opposition figures are reporting arrests and harassment. This follows a recent speech by President Ilham Aliyev, in which he referred to the country’s opposition as a ‘fifth column’.

In Chechnya, by order of the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, security forces raided the marketplaces in the capital, Grozny, demanding sellers to lower increased food prices.

In Adygea, all mosques have been closed in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

