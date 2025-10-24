Media logo
Court rules imprisoned Azerbaijani journalist and animal rights activist cannot get married

by Aytan Farhadova
İmprisoned journalist Aytaj Ahmadova (Tapdig) during the protest on 8 March, 2024, Baku. Photo: Ulviyya Ali/VOA.
An Azerbaijani court has rejected a marriage request from imprisoned Meydan TV journalist Aytaj Ahmadova’s (Tapdig) and animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli. The couple have been attempting to acquire approval for several months.

The request, submitted by Ahmadova, was rejected on Thursday. Meydan TV has reported that the couple were not given any documentation specifying why their request was rejected.

According to Meydan TV, the couple intend to appeal the court’s decision as soon as they receive court documents explaining why their request was denied.

Ahmadova and Mammadli shared a defence statement during the court process.

‘Ultimately, the court ruled against us. We have not yet been provided with a copy of the decision. Once we receive it, we will see how the court was able to rule against the marriage of two citizens after the first hearing on the merits’, Meydan TV quoted the couple as saying.

Human rights defender Yalchin Imanov told OC Media that individuals detained in pre-trial detention centres have a right to marriage and divorce.

Neither Ahmadova nor Mammadli have been sentenced, and are both currently in pre-trial detention.

‘Therefore, since Aytaj is currently in custody and has not received a final court verdict against her, the right to marry and participate in other family relationships provided for by this law also applies to her’, Imanov said.

Imanov stressed that this right is contained in the document on the internal regulations of pretrial detention facilities as well.

Imanov added that marriage can only be rejected if the couple were close relatives or related through adoption.

He stressed that in this case, there are no legal grounds preventing these individuals from entering into and concluding their marriage, and the court’s refusal was unlawful.

According to Meydan TV, Ahmadova’s marriage appeal to the administration of the Baku Pre-trial Detention Centre was rejected in January.

Ahmadova was arrested in December, 2024, as part of the criminal case against Meydan TV with the other journalists of the publication. She was accused of smuggling committed by a group.

Mammadli was detained several times;  during the 29th Conference of Climate Change (COP29) in November 2024, where he protested government attitudes against animal rights. During the protest he was brutally detained by the guards and was released several hours later.

The second time in the same year he was detained with Ahmadova. However, he was released several days later.

Explainer | Meydan TV becomes Azerbaijan’s latest independent media outlet to be repressed
Azerbaijan’s crackdown on independent media continues with the arrest of seven of Meydan TV’s journalists and freelancers on charges of smuggling and supporting Armenia. The campaign against Meydan TV began on 6 December with the arrest of journalist Ramin Jabrayilzada, also known as Deko. According to Jabrayilzada’s lawyer, Nemat Karimov, his client was stopped on his way home from the airport. Police confiscated his funds and claimed he had brought an illicit amount of currency into th
Court rules imprisoned Azerbaijani journalist and animal rights activist cannot get married

