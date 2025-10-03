Daghestani authorities open case into wrestling coach suspected of killing mistress’ son

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

In Derbent, Daghestan, the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the murder of an 18-year city resident. According to preliminary reports, the man was killed by his mother’s partner, a freestyle wrestling coach, and the coach’s son.

According to the investigation, ‘on 28 September 2025 in Derbent, near a residential building located on Senchenko Street, during a conflict arising from previously existing personal animosities, two local residents, who are related to each other, used violence against an 18-year-old resident of the republic, striking him with hands and feet to various parts of the body’.

‘After the victim lost his balance, the suspects bound him, placed him in the trunk of a car, and drove him outside the city, where one of the suspects fired a gun at the 18-year-old local resident, after which the body was buried’, the Investigative Committee wrote on Thursday.

A criminal case was subsequently opened against the two men on charges of murder committed by a group of persons by prior agreement. If found guilty, they face a life sentence.

While the Investigative Committee did not publish any of the names of those involved, several local publications have reported that the suspects are 49-year-old freestyle wrestling coach Ramis Abdulkadirov and his 28-year-old son Ramazan. The deceased, Shamil (surname not reported), was allegedly the son of the woman with whom Ramis Abdulkadirov was in a relationship with.

According to the pro-Kremlin channel REN TV, Shamil, who disapproved of the relationship, had repeatedly threatened Abdulkadirov’s family. On the day of his death, he reportedly had again come to settle the dispute.

Deputy Sports Minister Budun Budunov confirmed to the channel Match TV that Ramis Abdulkadirov was a suspect in the case and was currently being questioned by the investigative authorities. According to Budunov, Abdulkadirov previously worked at a sports school in Derbent, holding this position until 2023.

According to the local Telegram channel Zhemchuzhina Yuga, Ramazan Abdulkadirov was detained while attempting to fly to the UAE. In turn, Ramis Abdulkadirov allegedly later went to the police and confessed.