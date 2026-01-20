Daghestani school guard stabs pupil after being hit by a snowball

In Derbent, in Daghestan, investigative authorities have opened a criminal case over a schoolboy being stabbed by a school guard after children hit him with a snowball, the republic’s Investigative Committee has reported.

According to the statement published by the agency on Monday, information about the incident was identified ‘during monitoring of social media’. Following this, the local department of the Daghestani Investigative Committee began a procedural review. Investigators are clarifying the circumstances of what happened and the actions of all participants in the conflict.

According to local Telegram channels, on Sunday, a group of teenagers were playing in the snow near school No. 17 and threw snowballs at an unnamed 75-year-old man who, as a guard employed by a private security company, worked at the school. After that, the man allegedly inflicted a knife wound to the neck of one of the schoolboys, whose name has not been disclosed.

After the incident, another pupil called an ambulance.

It was later established that the injured boy was 16 years old. The injury was classified as minor, and the boy was discharged after receiving medical assistance.

The Investigative Committee wrote that the man who used the knife was detained by police officers. It was noted that at the time of the incident, he was not at his workplace but was merely passing nearby, and the incident itself occurred outside the school grounds.

School No. 17, located near to where the incident took place, has not issued any comments on the matter.

Immediately after the start of the review into the teenager’s injury, the chair of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, ordered that a report on its progress be submitted.

The following day, Tuesday, the Investigative Committee reported the incident was being investigated under charges of attempted murder.

The agency’s statement says that in an area adjacent to the school, ‘a conflict arose on the grounds of suddenly emerging personal hostility’ between the guard and a group of students.

‘During the conflict, the man, having a knife with him, took it out from under his outer clothing and, without making lawful demands to cease unlawful actions, acting on the grounds of personal hostility with the aim of causing death, struck one of the minors with a knife in the neck area. The criminal intent to commit murder was not carried through to completion due to circumstances beyond his control, including the timely provision of medical assistance to the victim’, the official press release of the Daghestani Investigative Committee stated.

At present, investigative actions are being carried out in the criminal case aimed at establishing what had transpired between the guard and the students and collecting and securing evidence.