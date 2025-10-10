Media logo
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections

Former human rights defender Tatoyan to challenge Pashinyan in 2026 elections

Avatar
by OC Media
Arman Tatoyan. Official photo.
Arman Tatoyan. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Following his recent re-entry into politics, Armenia’s former human rights defender Arman Tatoyan has officially announced that his newly formed political movement Wings of Unity will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections — and that he personally intends to run for the post of prime minister.

‘We are determined to form a government, and I am running for the position of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia’, Tatoyan said on Thursday during a press conference in Yerevan. ‘We will move forward as an independent political force, uniting the efforts of society toward common goals’.

Tatoyan, 43, began his career in the state system in 2003 and served as Armenia’s Human Rights Defender from 2016–2022. He was initially nominated for the post with backing from the then-ruling Republican Party, but also received support from then-opposition lawmaker and current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

While his early years as human rights defender were largely nonconfrontational, relations with the current authorities deteriorated sharply after the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020 and Azerbaijan’s subsequent incursions along Armenia’s borders. Tatoyan repeatedly accused the government of neglecting the needs of border residents, while officials in turn accused him of pursuing political ambitions under the guise of human rights advocacy.

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender faces off with government
The already hostile relationship between Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and the Pashinyan administration has deepened in recent weeks with both Tatoyan and government authorities openly trading barbs. On 22 October, Tatoyan repeated his assertion that the Azerbaijani military was carrying out ‘active engineering work’ and building fortifications on the territory in the eastern Armenian province of Gegharkunik. The claim was immediately followed by a statement from the Ministr
OC MediaAni Avetisyan

When asked by reporters whether his movement would raise the issue of regaining control over Nagorno-Karabakh, Tatoyan stressed that while displaced residents have a legally recognised right to return, his movement would not base its political platform on ‘false expectations’.

‘Over 120,000 of our compatriots were displaced from their homes and have the right to return. This is not my personal interpretation — it is a principle recognised by the International Court of Justice’, he said. ‘But we will not build our agenda on illusions about the physical return of [Nagorno-Karabakh]. That would be dishonest toward the people’.

Tatoyan also ruled out abandoning interstate cases filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan over alleged war crimes, despite mutual commitments in draft peace negotiations to withdraw such claims. Citing the brutality of Azerbaijani attacks in 2022, he said, ‘How can I look into the eyes of the families of tortured women and tell them we withdrew those cases?’

Tatoyan was joined at the press conference by David Ananyan, the former head of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee, who is expected to oversee the movement’s economic agenda. Ananyan, who resigned in 2020 amid disagreements with the government over COVID-era regulations, has since become a vocal critic of the Pashinyan administration.

Ex-Armenian President Kocharyan announces parliamentary elections bid
Armenia is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in June 2026
OC MediaOC Media
2026 Armenian parliamentary elections
Armenia
Arman Tatoyan
Avatar
OC Media
3462 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former human rights defender Tatoyan to challenge Pashinyan in 2026 elections

Tbilisi City Hall vows to ‘rehabilitate’ protest stronghold Rustaveli Avenue in 2026

Georgian comms regulator moves to block funding from TV Formula

Friday, 10 October 2025

Outrage as 71-year-old Georgian paediatrician among latest detainees following 4 October protests

Two natives of Ingushetia to stand trial over killing of Russian General Kirillov

Georgian poet Zviad Ratiani sentenced to two years for ‘slapping a police officer’

Putin admits fault for deadly plane crash to Aliyev in awkward press conference

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 10 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org