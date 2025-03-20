Media logo
Friday, 28 March 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Thursday, 27 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) stated that two Georgian citizens were detained near the village of Ergneti by South Ossetia by Russian border guards. * ‘In order not to miss the chance of the peace agreement, Azerbaijan must swiftly propose a location and date for signing it and agree [on] it with us’, the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament, Sargis Khandanyan, said on Thursday. His statement came in response to resurfaced news of an int

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 26 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The US State Department said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his meeting on Tuesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, ‘requested [Turkey]’s support for peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus’. Armenia * On the same day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call with Rubio, during which they discussed the Armenia–US strategic partnership and ‘issues related to the regional agenda’. Armenia’s PM’s office noted that Pashinyan and Rubio ‘agreed to continu

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 25 March 2025

by OC Media

Armenia * On Thursday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan spoke with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues, as well as highlighted that parallel to the political dialogue, ‘the importance of further expanding cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere’. * Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said that if a peace treaty with Azerbaijan gets signed and ratified, they could discuss a new mandate for the EU mission in Armenia. ‘We don’t ha

Daily Brief

Monday, 24 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze have met in Tbilisi before attending the second match between the national football teams of both countries. Following the match, Georgian fans threw bottles towards the Armenia fans. Armenia lost both games, with Georgia winning the second game 6–1. Armenia * In an interview with Public TV, Pashinyan said that dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group was ‘on the agenda’ and that his government would ‘i

